Advanced Logic Launches Virtual CISO Service to Bring Executive-Level Cybersecurity Leadership to Small and Midsize Businesses

New vCISO offering provides strategic security guidance and compliance expertise at a fractional cost that enables them to fight back against fraud and cyber threats.

ROANOKE, Va., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Advanced Logic, a leading provider of managed IT services and cybersecurity solutions across the mid-Atlantic, today announced the launch of its Virtual Chief Information Security Officer (vCISO) service. Led by VP of Information Security Dave Cropco, the new offering delivers executive-level security strategy and oversight tailored specifically for organizations that need sophisticated cybersecurity leadership but cannot justify the cost of a full-time CISO.

As cyber threats continue to evolve, and regulatory requirements become increasingly complex, small and midsize businesses face a critical challenge: how to ensure robust business resiliency without taking on a full time resource. Advanced Logic's vCISO service bridges this gap by providing fractional access to specialized cybersecurity expertise, strategic planning, and compliance guidance.

"A lot of organizations are tasking their already small IT teams with covering both the oversight and management of their data security and compliance, which runs counter to best practices established in other key functions, such as Finance." said Dave Cropco, VP of Information Security at Advanced Logic. "Our vCISO service helps organizations shift from reactive strategies to independently reviewed strategic readiness. We provide the executive-level perspective needed to align security investments with business priorities, prepare for incidents before they happen, and navigate the compliance landscape with confidence."

Comprehensive Security Leadership for Today's Threats

Advanced Logic's vCISO service includes options for:

Strategic Security Planning & Risk Assessments – Identify vulnerabilities, prioritize remediation efforts, and develop multi-year security roadmaps aligned with business objectives

Incident Response Planning & Testing – Create actionable response plans and conduct tabletop exercises to ensure organizational readiness

Compliance Guidance & Audit Preparation – Navigate data regulations with expert support

Cyber Insurance Readiness Reviews – Evaluate security posture against insurance requirements, and provide improvement plans to optimize coverage and premiums

Executive Reporting & Board Briefings – Translate technical security data into business-focused insights for leadership decision-making

Security Awareness Training – Targeted & ongoing education programs

Proven Leadership, Accessible Pricing

Dave Cropco brings over 30 years of information technology experience to the vCISO role, including extensive background in network engineering and infrastructure design. As VP of Information Security, Dave has guided multiple organizations through some of today's most rigorous compliance standards. His field experience further provides technical understanding of the real-world challenges organizations face in deploying and securing data today.

"We're not interested in selling fear or complexity," Cropco added. "Our approach is pragmatic and cost-effective. We help clients understand their actual risk exposure, make informed decisions about security investments, and build programs that mature over time without breaking the bank."

Advanced Logic's vCISO service is offered on flexible engagement models ranging from project-based assessments to ongoing advisory retainers, with pricing structured for SMB affordability.

Launch Event & Promotional Offer

To celebrate the vCISO service launch, Advanced Logic is hosting a free educational webinar: Data Security Challenges & Strategies for 2026 (And How to Do it Without Breaking the Bank). This session is being led by Dave Cropco where he will provide insight into today's cybersecurity strategies and how having a vCISO can positively impact your bottom line.

For more information about Advanced Logic's vCISO services or to schedule a consultation, visit https://www.ali-inc.com/solutions/professional-services/vciso

About Advanced Logic

For over 30 years, Advanced Logic has designed, built, and supported IT systems to be ready, secure, and aligned to each client's mission. The company delivers managed IT services, cloud and data center solutions, IT procurement, lifecycle management, business continuity and security solutions, and virtual CIO/CISO advisory services to organizations across Virginia, West Virginia, DC, North Carolina and beyond. Advanced Logic is SOC 2 Type II certified, a certified small and minority-owned business, and holds VHEPC and Virginia Cooperative Procurement contracts. For more information, visit www.ali-inc.com.

Media Contact

Parker Pearson, Advanced Logic, 1 540-443-35777, [email protected], https://www.ali-inc.com

LinkedIn

SOURCE Advanced Logic