Advanced Management Company Sows Earth Day Ideals Year-Round

"Every decision we make is with the environment and sustainability in mind. That's always something at the top of our minds for everything that we do," said AMC President Danielle McCarthy. Post this

"Every decision we make is with the environment and sustainability in mind. That's always something at the top of our minds for everything that we do," said AMC President Danielle McCarthy. "From going paperless to being very conscious about not putting anything detrimental back into the environment — such as plastics — we're always trying to keep our green initiatives fresh in everyone's minds."

This future-forward approach is ingrained in the company's culture, said Cofounder Frank Holloway, and great effort goes into improving efficiency and creating the smallest amount of waste possible.

"With any industry, there's some trade-offs, but we feel strongly about being green and will continue to embrace that philosophy as best we can," Holloway said. "I've got a few grandchildren now, and it really makes you look at things in a different light: You want the world to be better for them."

Eco-friendly initiatives adopted by AMC in recent years include the following:

Going paperless: Nearly all of AMC's business is now conducted online with digital copies. No more 25-page leases for residents to sign. No more reams and reams of paper records stored in filing cabinets.

Some of the company's biggest sustainability strategies are seen on the manufacturing and production side through R³ Construction Services, Inc., AMC's partner construction division. R³ specializes in high-volume renovations for Southern California apartments, creating luxurious living environments while prioritizing environmentally friendly upgrades such as LED lighting, low-flow high-efficiency toilets, dual-pane windows and commercial-grade vinyl click flooring.

R³ also builds its own cabinetry, designed specifically for each individual unit, using computer-controlled equipment that reduces waste down to near zero. Noting that the construction industry, in general, tends to generate a lot of material waste, R³ General Manager Scott DeMint said their companies' top-to-bottom process is designed with environmental efficiency and long-term sustainability in mind.

"We operate with the mentality that there is always something more we can do," DeMint said. "We are trying our best day in and day out to do the right thing for our residents, our communities, and the environment. It's definitely a cornerstone of the company's beliefs, and I'm proud to be part of an organization that prioritizes sustainability. We're constantly refocusing our resources to make sure we keep the pedal down on exploring the latest eco-friendly initiatives."

Considering the large footprint AMC maintains in Southern California, including up to 50,000 residential VIPs, it's easy to appreciate the potential ripple effect these initiatives can return over time.

"We do have a substantial portfolio of properties that can make an impact, which I think gives us a responsibility to make sure we are doing the right thing and being an example in the industry," DeMint said. "It is important that everyone is buying into the initiatives, from corporate and individual on-site teams to the residents themselves. Spreading the word about this philosophy throughout our communities is one way we hope to encourage more buy-in and discover new great ideas."

According to McCarthy, AMC's dedication to an eco-friendly approach is reflective of the company's overall mission.

"We're committed to nurturing the beautiful ecosystem where we take care of our employees, who then take care of our VIPs and that, in turn, benefits the investors. It just goes round and round and hand in hand," McCarthy said. "We strive to create a happy living and working environment where people take care of one another and do the right thing even when no one is watching. They can trust that we have their best interest in mind and that we will treat them how we would want to be treated."

About AMC and R³

AMC is a subsidiary of Advanced Real Estate Services, Inc., a real estate investment company founded in 1982 by Richard Julian and Frank Holloway. AMC maintains and operates nearly 12,000 multifamily units in Southern California. R³ is a leader and innovator in the construction industry, specializing in high-volume renovations for multifamily clients in Southern California. Find out more at amcliving.com or r3construction.com.

Media Contact

Camille Krahe Hardy, Advanced Management Company, (949) 595-5969, [email protected], https://www.amcliving.com/

SOURCE Advanced Management Company