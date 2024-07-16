Advanced Orthodontics in Canton, MI, Introduces Its New Website

Our team works together to create the best possible experience for patients of all ages. Whether your orthodontic needs are simple or complex, we can help you achieve the smile you've always wanted. Post this

Patients who choose Dr. Singh benefit from her years of expertise and extensive clinical training. The doctor received her DMD from Tufts University School of Dental Medicine. She also received a Certificate in Orthodontics and an MS from the University of Detroit Mercy School of Dentistry. Previously, Dr. Singh has also taught at the Mercy School of Dentistry as an adjunct clinical professor.

Dr. Singh specializes in orthodontics and dentofacial orthopedics. This specialty includes treatments that guide children's facial bones to grow optimally, making enough room for the patient's teeth. The most common appliances used are palatal expanders and jaw expanders.

Dr. Singh also serves on the Michigan Association of Orthodontics board, working to improve care for state residents and sharing knowledge with other practitioners.

"Our new website reflects who we are as a practice and what we can do to help improve your oral health," said Dr. Singh. "Our team works together to create the best possible experience for patients of all ages. Whether your orthodontic needs are simple or complex, we can help you achieve the smile you've always wanted."

Advanced Orthodontics has a convenient location in Canton, MI, just off Michigan Avenue. The office is close to Ypsilanti, Plymouth, Wayne, Livonia, Belleville, Westland, Dearborn, and Ann Arbor, among many local communities.

Services Offered

Braces: Metal, ceramic, self-ligating, and same-day applications

Invisalign

Early Interceptive Treatment

Functional Appliances: Herbst appliance

Adult Orthodontics

Surgical Orthodontic Treatment

Digital Imaging: iTero intraoral scanner and digital X-rays

Retainers

About Advanced Orthodontics

The practice provides comprehensive orthodontic treatment in a convenient location. Dr. Ritu Singh looks forward to welcoming new patients to her office. Advanced Orthodontics is at 4227 South Canton Center Road, Canton, MI 48188. Current and prospective patients can call the practice at 734-397-6999 or online at https://www.theadvancedortho.com.

Media Contact

