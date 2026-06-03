Advanced Practice Providers in the Northwest Will Benefit from Newly Launched Transition to Practice Program

ThriveAP is selected by Providence Health to provide proven workforce development solution supporting retention of advanced practice providers
NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ThriveAP, a leader in advanced practice provider education and workforce readiness, today announced a systemwide agreement with Providence Health to implement its Transition to Practice curriculum across Providence Health's APP workforce. As healthcare systems nationwide confront persistent provider shortages and growing patient demand, enterprise health organizations are increasingly investing in structured onboarding and workforce development solutions for advanced practice providers (APPs).
Providence Health's adoption of ThriveAP's Transition to Practice program highlights the importance of equipping new APPs with the clinical confidence, competence, and support needed to deliver high-quality patient care from day one. The program is a comprehensive, evidence-based solution that combines clinical education, mentorship, and structured onboarding to bridge the gap between academic training and real-world clinical practice. By helping new APPs build essential knowledge and skills, the program supports provider confidence, improves patient outcomes, and helps reduce turnover.
"Health systems are investing in their APP workforce because they recognize the critical role APPs play in expanding patient access amid the ongoing physician shortage," said Jim Creason, CEO of ThriveAP. "Providence Health's investment in a structured, systemwide onboarding solution reflects a growing national commitment to building confident, well-prepared providers who can contribute meaningfully from day one."
According to the Association of American Medical Colleges, the United States is projected to face a shortage of up to 86,000 physicians by 2036, increasing reliance on APPs to meet growing demand for care delivery. As a result, health systems are prioritizing structured onboarding programs that bridge the gap between academic preparation and independent clinical practice. Providence Health will implement the program across its APP workforce as part of a broader initiative to strengthen clinical onboarding and standardize training across its organization.
"I'm proud to share that the APP team at Providence Health is using ThriveAP's Transition to Practice Program to support our APPs as they begin their careers. The program is designed to bridge the gap between education and practice, offering structured learning, mentorship, and resources so they can make more meaningful impact, sooner," added Surani Hayre-Kwan, System Director for Advanced Practice Providers. "The challenges of modern healthcare—of meeting those communities with the care they deserve—requires a stronger, more confident, more adaptable workforce. This is the kind of strategic support that gets us there,".
ThriveAP continues to expand its nationwide network, which today includes 115 healthcare organizations, to deliver innovative education and workforce development solutions tailored to the evolving needs of APPs and the health systems they serve.
About ThriveAP
ThriveAP is a leading provider of education and workforce development solutions for advanced practice providers (APPs), including nurse practitioners and physician assistants. Through its Transition to Practice program and other offerings, ThriveAP equips new and experienced APPs with the clinical knowledge, confidence, and support needed to succeed in today's complex healthcare environment. ThriveAP partners with healthcare organizations nationwide to improve provider readiness, enhance retention, and strengthen patient care delivery. For more information, visit www.thriveap.com
Media Contact
Jonas Fridrichsen, ThriveAP, 1 (615) 210-4575, [email protected], https://thriveap.com/
Corrie Fisher, Jarrard Inc., 1 (772) 812-3823, [email protected], https://jarrardinc.com/
SOURCE ThriveAP
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