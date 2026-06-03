Advanced Practice Providers in the Northwest Will Benefit from Newly Launched Transition to Practice Program

"I'm proud to share that the APP team at Providence Health is using ThriveAP's Transition to Practice Program to support our APPs as they begin their careers." - Surani Hayre-Kwan, System Director for Advanced Practice Providers. Post this

"Health systems are investing in their APP workforce because they recognize the critical role APPs play in expanding patient access amid the ongoing physician shortage," said Jim Creason, CEO of ThriveAP. "Providence Health's investment in a structured, systemwide onboarding solution reflects a growing national commitment to building confident, well-prepared providers who can contribute meaningfully from day one."

According to the Association of American Medical Colleges, the United States is projected to face a shortage of up to 86,000 physicians by 2036, increasing reliance on APPs to meet growing demand for care delivery. As a result, health systems are prioritizing structured onboarding programs that bridge the gap between academic preparation and independent clinical practice. Providence Health will implement the program across its APP workforce as part of a broader initiative to strengthen clinical onboarding and standardize training across its organization.

"I'm proud to share that the APP team at Providence Health is using ThriveAP's Transition to Practice Program to support our APPs as they begin their careers. The program is designed to bridge the gap between education and practice, offering structured learning, mentorship, and resources so they can make more meaningful impact, sooner," added Surani Hayre-Kwan, System Director for Advanced Practice Providers. "The challenges of modern healthcare—of meeting those communities with the care they deserve—requires a stronger, more confident, more adaptable workforce. This is the kind of strategic support that gets us there,".

ThriveAP continues to expand its nationwide network, which today includes 115 healthcare organizations, to deliver innovative education and workforce development solutions tailored to the evolving needs of APPs and the health systems they serve.

About ThriveAP

ThriveAP is a leading provider of education and workforce development solutions for advanced practice providers (APPs), including nurse practitioners and physician assistants. Through its Transition to Practice program and other offerings, ThriveAP equips new and experienced APPs with the clinical knowledge, confidence, and support needed to succeed in today's complex healthcare environment. ThriveAP partners with healthcare organizations nationwide to improve provider readiness, enhance retention, and strengthen patient care delivery. For more information, visit www.thriveap.com

Media Contact

Jonas Fridrichsen, ThriveAP, 1 (615) 210-4575, [email protected], https://thriveap.com/

Corrie Fisher, Jarrard Inc., 1 (772) 812-3823, [email protected], https://jarrardinc.com/

SOURCE ThriveAP