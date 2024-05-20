Advanced Prenatal Therapeutics Receives Breakthrough Innovation Award at the California Investment Forum 2024

Advanced Prenatal Therapeutics, Inc. ("APT") is pleased to have received the California Investment Forum (CIF) 2024 Innovation Award for Breakthrough Medical Technology in Diagnosis and Treatment in recognition of APT's breakthrough technology, the Targeted Apheresis Column for Preeclampsia (TAC-PE). APT's technology holds promise to minimize the clinical symptoms associated with preeclampsia and enable the pregnancy to be prolonged by days or weeks, potentially leading to full term pregnancies, better outcomes for mothers and babies, and lower healthcare costs.

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Advanced Prenatal Therapeutics, Inc. (APT) is pleased to have received the California Investment Forum (CIF) 2024 Innovation Award for Breakthrough Medical Technology in Diagnosis and Treatment in recognition of APT's breakthrough technology, the Targeted Apheresis Column for Preeclampsia (TAC-PE). APT's technology holds promise to minimize the clinical symptoms associated with preeclampsia, a leading cause of premature birth.