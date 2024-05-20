Advanced Prenatal Therapeutics Receives Breakthrough Innovation Award at the California Investment Forum 2024

Advanced Prenatal Therapeutics, Inc. ("APT") is pleased to have received the California Investment Forum (CIF) 2024 Innovation Award for Breakthrough Medical Technology in Diagnosis and Treatment in recognition of APT's breakthrough technology, the Targeted Apheresis Column for Preeclampsia (TAC-PE). APT's technology holds promise to minimize the clinical symptoms associated with preeclampsia and enable the pregnancy to be prolonged by days or weeks, potentially leading to full term pregnancies, better outcomes for mothers and babies, and lower healthcare costs.
LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Advanced Prenatal Therapeutics, Inc. (APT) is pleased to have received the California Investment Forum (CIF) 2024 Innovation Award for Breakthrough Medical Technology in Diagnosis and Treatment in recognition of APT's breakthrough technology, the Targeted Apheresis Column for Preeclampsia (TAC-PE). APT's technology holds promise to minimize the clinical symptoms associated with preeclampsia, a leading cause of premature birth.
The Award was given at the California Investment Forum 2024, an event taking place on May 8-11 at the Anaheim Majestic Garden Hotel in Anaheim, California. The forum featured groundbreaking companies from over 15 countries and across multiple sectors such as biotechnology, AI, and renewable energy. James Smith, Ph.D., President and CEO of APT, presented the Company's breakthrough technology on the second day of the conference. The presentation was well-received by the Forum's attendants, a group of influential leaders and experts committed to catalyzing global economic growth through innovation. APT's VP of Business Development, Daniel Thiel, accepted the award on behalf of APT on May 10th from California State Controller Malia Cohen along with recognition from Treasurer Fiona Ma.
The TAC-PE is a novel medical device in development that filters off elevated pathogenic factors (including sFlt-1 receptor) associated with causing preeclampsia from the pregnant mothers' blood in a safe process similar to dialysis. The technology may enable pregnancy to be prolonged by days or weeks, potentially leading to full term pregnancies, better outcomes for mothers and babies, and lower healthcare costs. The TAC-PE has already received Breakthrough Device Designation by the US FDA.
