Advanced Reconstructive Surgery Alliance (ARSA) Adds Vanguard Aesthetic Plastic Surgery To Its National Consortium

Through this strategic collaboration with ARSA, Vanguard aims to further elevate its capabilities in providing specialized reconstructive solutions for patients facing complex medical conditions, such as post-traumatic injuries, congenital abnormalities, and cancer reconstruction.

"Joining forces with ARSA represents an exciting opportunity for us, to both expand our reach and enhance our ability to serve patients in need of advanced reconstructive care," stated Dr. Dreszer. "At Vanguard, we are committed to empowering individuals with comprehensive surgical options while upholding the highest standards of safety, ethics, and excellence."

ARSA, known for its dedication to collaborative care and innovation in reconstructive surgery, warmly welcomes Vanguard Aesthetic Plastic Surgery into its network of esteemed practices. Together, they will work synergistically to advance the field of reconstructive surgery and improve access to specialized care for patients in the state of Florida.

"We are very excited to partner with this premier group and bring such a successful, Florida-based plastic and reconstructive surgery practice onto our roster," said Andrew Elkwood, MD, CEO of ARSA. "Our organization works with the very best, and that is certainly the case when it comes to the talented team at Vanguard," added Dr. Elkwood.

Vanguard Aesthetic Plastic Surgery will continue to operate under its established brand while leveraging ARSA's resources, expertise, and network of affiliated practices to enhance patient outcomes and satisfaction.

About Vanguard Aesthetic Plastic Surgery

Vanguard Aesthetic Plastic Surgery is a premier surgical practice located in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, specializing in cosmetic and reconstructive procedures. Led by Dr. George Dreszer, a board-certified plastic surgeon with a passion for aesthetic refinement and surgical innovation, Vanguard Aesthetic Plastic Surgery is dedicated to delivering exceptional results and personalized care to each patient.

About Advanced Reconstructive Surgery Alliance (ARSA)

The Advanced Reconstruction Surgery Alliance (ARSA) works with unaffiliated plastic and reconstructive medical professionals to ensure their businesses grow and thrive. This is accomplished by bringing the industry expertise ARSA possesses to bear on the day-to-day running of a successful, world-class cosmetic or reconstructive practice. ARSA takes care of back-office administration, marketing, insurance coordination, HR, purchasing, support, and much more.

By utilizing their extensive knowledge of the medical sector, ARSA supports its professional partners in growing their businesses. This allows physicians that work with ARSA the freedom to concentrate on what they do best – delivering the best outcomes possible for the patients they see.

