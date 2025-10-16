Advanced Reconstructive Surgery Alliance (ARSA) Announces Leadership Transition to Support Continued Growth and Strategic Expansion

"As ARSA continues to grow in scale and scope, this leadership evolution ensures we remain well-positioned for both operational excellence and strategic expansion," said Dr. Elkwood. Post this

"As ARSA continues to grow in scale and scope, this leadership evolution ensures we remain well-positioned for both operational excellence and strategic expansion," said Dr. Elkwood. "I'm proud of what we've built together and look forward to supporting the leadership team as we enter this exciting next phase."

A dual board-certified surgeon in plastic and general surgery, Dr. Elkwood is internationally recognized for his expertise in complex reconstructive procedures. He is the founder of The Institute for Advanced Reconstruction and serves as director of the Center for Treatment of Paralysis and Reconstructive Nerve Surgery at Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center. Throughout his career, Dr. Elkwood has been instrumental in advancing microsurgical innovation and leading physician-centered healthcare organizations.

David Clark, who has served as President of ARSA since 2024, will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer. As CEO, Clark will oversee all operational and organizational functions, driving ARSA's growth strategy and ensuring the delivery of exceptional outcomes for patients and physician partners across the network.

"I'm honored to lead ARSA into the future," said Clark. "Our focus remains on supporting our physicians, delivering outstanding patient care, and expanding access to world-class reconstructive surgical services across the country."

Clark brings more than 30 years of healthcare leadership experience to the role, having previously served as Chief Operating Officer at Pediatrix, the nation's leading provider of specialized maternal, fetal, and pediatric services, and later as President and CEO of EyeCare Partners, where he led the company's transformation into the nation's largest clinically integrated eye care provider. His proven expertise in scaling physician-led organizations and delivering operational excellence will guide ARSA's next phase of growth.

This leadership transition underscores ARSA's commitment to building its strong momentum while maintaining the physician-led culture that has been central to its success.

About Advanced Reconstructive Surgery Alliance (ARSA)

The Advanced Reconstructive Surgery Alliance (ARSA) is the nation's largest private network of reconstructive surgical experts dedicated to expanding access to life-changing microsurgical care. With 103 physicians and over 900 team members across eight states, ARSA delivers comprehensive operational support, enabling its surgeons to focus on what matters most—delivering exceptional outcomes for patients.

