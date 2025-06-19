Advanced Reconstructive Surgery Alliance (ARSA) Appoints Patrick Seiler as Chief Financial Officer Amid National Expansion

"Patrick's seasoned background in steering organizations through significant transformation aligns perfectly with our vision for the future of ARSA," said Dr. Andrew Elkwood, Chief Executive Officer at ARSA. Post this

"Patrick's seasoned background in steering organizations through significant transformation aligns perfectly with our vision for the future of ARSA," said Dr. Andrew Elkwood, Chief Executive Officer at ARSA. "His pragmatic and visionary approach uniquely positions him to drive our strategic objectives."

Prior to joining ARSA, Seiler served as CFO at Spire Orthopedics, where he played a key role in transforming the organization into one of the largest orthopedic MSOs in the country, supporting nearly 200 physicians and five surgery centers across the Northeast. Earlier at RestorixHealth, he was instrumental in scaling the business tenfold to become the largest outpatient-based wound care provider in the U.S., guiding the company through two successful private equity transactions.

"I am eager to join ARSA's leadership team at such a pivotal time in the organization's trajectory," said Patrick Seiler, Chief Financial Officer at ARSA. "My focus is to drive scalable growth by strengthening our existing practices and strategically expanding through new acquisitions. I fully embrace ARSA's mission to broaden patient access to exceptional reconstructive care, and I look forward to contributing to the company's continued success."

Seiler holds a bachelor's degree in finance from the University of Wisconsin and a master's degree in accounting from the State University of New York.

About ARSA

The Advanced Reconstruction Surgery Alliance (ARSA) is the nation's largest private network of reconstructive surgical experts designed to advance access to life-changing microsurgical care. With 95 physicians and over 800 team members across eight states, ARSA delivers comprehensive operational support, enabling its surgeons to focus unencumbered on what matters most—delivering exceptional care to patients.

