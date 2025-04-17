Advanced Reconstructive Surgery Alliance (ARSA) Strengthens Texas Presence with Fourth Partnership, Adding Regional Plastic Surgery Center to Expand Specialized Care

"Joining ARSA represents an exciting new chapter for our practice," said Dr. Watumull. Post this

"Joining ARSA represents an exciting new chapter for our practice," said Dr. Watumull. "This alliance allows us to align with a distinguished group of surgeons who share our dedication to clinical excellence and innovation. Together, we can enhance our capabilities and improve outcomes for patients across the region."

The dual board-certified surgeons at Regional Plastic Surgery Center collectively offer patients a broad spectrum of advanced surgical care. Dr. Watumull focuses on aesthetic surgery of the face, breast, and body, bringing decades of experience in cosmetic enhancement. Dr. Bruce Byrne boasts extensive skill in hand surgery and all types of aesthetic procedures, including breast augmentation and facelift. Dr. Joshua Lemmon specializes in microsurgical reconstruction of the breast, head and neck, and hand and wrist. He leads one of the largest breast reconstruction practices in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, including autologous techniques such as DIEP and perforator flaps. Dr. Derek Rapp has a special interest in plastic and reconstructive surgery of the face, breast, and hand and wrist, including trauma, nerve compression, and arthritis.

"Welcoming Regional Plastic Surgery Center into the ARSA network marks a meaningful advancement in our national growth strategy," said Dr. Andrew Elkwood, Chief Executive Officer of ARSA. "As our fourth partnership in Texas, this integration broadens our regional footprint and underscores our mission to provide high-quality, patient-centered surgical solutions across the communities we serve."

Regional Plastic Surgery Center is a well-established, multi-physician practice offering a wide scope of plastic, reconstructive, and hand surgery services. With experienced surgeons and a compassionate approach, the practice is dedicated to delivering premier, personalized care.

The Advanced Reconstruction Surgery Alliance (ARSA) is the nation's largest private network of reconstructive surgical experts designed to advance access to life-changing microsurgical care. With 94 physicians and over 800 team members across eight states, ARSA delivers comprehensive operational support, enabling its surgeons to focus unencumbered on what matters most—delivering exceptional care to patients.

