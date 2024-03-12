Advanced Reconstructive Surgery Alliance (ARSA) Welcomes My Houston Surgeons to Its Growing Consortium

"We are honored to join forces with ARSA," said Dr. Sean Boutros, board-certified surgeon and founder of My Houston Surgeons. Post this

"We are thrilled to welcome My Houston Surgeons to the ARSA family," said Andrew Elkwood, MD, CEO of ARSA. "Their reputation for clinical excellence and patient-centered care aligns seamlessly with our mission. Together, we will continue to push the boundaries of reconstructive surgery and elevate patient care standards nationwide."

"We are honored to join forces with ARSA," said Dr. Sean Boutros, board-certified surgeon and founder of My Houston Surgeons. "This partnership reflects our hard work and commitment to our patients as well as our innovation and growth throughout the years. Together with ARSA, we look forward to further advancing the field and delivering exceptional outcomes for patients in Texas, and across the nation."

About Advanced Reconstructive Surgery Alliance (ARSA)

The Advanced Reconstruction Surgery Alliance (ARSA) works with unaffiliated plastic and reconstructive medical professionals to ensure their businesses grow and thrive. This is accomplished by bringing the industry expertise ARSA possesses to bear on the day-to-day running of a successful, world-class cosmetic or reconstructive practice. ARSA takes care of back-office administration, marketing, insurance coordination, HR, purchasing, support, and much more.

By utilizing their extensive knowledge of the medical sector, ARSA supports its professional partners in growing their businesses. This allows physicians that work with ARSA the freedom to concentrate on what they do best – delivering the best outcomes possible for the patients they see.

