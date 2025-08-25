Advanced Reconstructive Surgery Alliance (ARSA) Welcomes New York Breast Reconstruction & Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (NYBRA) to its National Network

"Partnering with ARSA gives us the platform to expand our reach while staying true to the patient-centered values that define our practice." - Dr. Ron Israeli, Co-Founding Physician of NYBRA. Post this

The surgeons at NYBRA are recognized for pioneering innovative techniques, advancing research, and sharing their expertise at regional, national, and international conferences. Collectively, they bring decades of experience and are consistently sought out for their contributions to the industry.

"Joining ARSA represents an exciting new chapter for our practice," said Dr. Ron Israeli, Co-Founding Physician of NYBRA. "Our mission has always been to provide patients with the highest-quality reconstructive and aesthetic care, while advancing education and innovation in our field. Partnering with ARSA gives us the platform to expand our reach while staying true to the patient-centered values that define our practice."

Well-positioned for growth, NYBRA combines strong clinical outcomes, a robust referral network, and a proven business model. With ARSA's backing, the practice will expand service lines, recruit additional providers, and continue delivering best-in-class care to patients across Long Island, Manhattan, and beyond.

Dr. Andrew Elkwood, CEO of ARSA, added: "NYBRA has long been recognized as one of the country's leading plastic and reconstructive surgery practices. Their expertise in microsurgical breast reconstruction, commitment to patient education, and leadership within the industry align perfectly with ARSA's mission to raise the standard of care nationwide."

About New York Breast Reconstruction & Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (NYBRA)

NYBRA is a nationally recognized leader in reconstructive and aesthetic care. With five expert surgeons across four Long Island and Manhattan offices, NYBRA blends state-of-the-art technology with personalized treatment plans, emphasizing innovation, precision, and safety.

About The Advanced Reconstructive Surgery Alliance (ARSA)

ARSA is the nation's largest private network of reconstructive surgical experts dedicated to expanding access to life-changing microsurgical care. With 103 physicians and over 900 team members across eight states, ARSA delivers comprehensive operational support, enabling its surgeons to focus on what matters most—delivering exceptional outcomes for patients.

