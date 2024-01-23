Advanced Software Products Group Announces the Release of ReACT v6.5, Packed with Enhanced Features and Developments

ReACT v6.5 represents ASPG's commitment to delivering innovative and user-focused solutions in the realm of password management and authentication. These enhancements allow organizations to enhance security, streamline operations, and improve user experiences. Post this

One standout feature in the Self-Service Portal is the new password visibility option, allowing users to preview their entered password before submission, preventing login errors. The introduction of a session timer provides users with visibility into their session duration, enabling them to manage their actions more effectively. ReACT v6.5 also enables password resets for SAML providers, expanding compatibility and security customization with features like password length control and rate limiting capabilities.

In the Helpdesk Portal, ReACT v6.5 introduces valuable enhancements, including the ability to remove image recognition, providing flexibility in access management. Helpdesk personnel can now easily remove linked devices and can allow users to bypass force enrollment when necessary. The addition of a tabbed layout streamlines the management of multiple system accounts, making the Helpdesk Portal more efficient and user-friendly.

The Administration Portal also receives a significant boost in functionality with ReACT v6.5. Administrators now have the ability to quickly copy and paste entire keys for rapid updates. The integration of the TBS API allows for third-party applications utilizing ReACT to push password resets and unlocks. Users can validate their TOTP configurations before committing them, ensuring accuracy. A new SMTP Tester feature enables administrators to test SMTP configuration accuracy before committing it. Testing notifications directly from within the notification GUI also simplifies the testing process. Administrators will also appreciate the organization of security groups into tabbed sections for ease of use. They also gain the capability to remove TOTP configurations from users, enhancing security control. ReACT v6.5 enforces password minimum age requirements, preventing password resets that do not meet the specified criteria.

Enhanced reports and logs now feature truncation and hover expansion for improved analysis. Furthermore, improved event descriptions in logs provide clearer insights into user actions and system events. SAML authentication is now available for the Helpdesk and Admin Portals, expanding authentication options for added security. Finally, another notable addition to ReACT v6.5 is the Chromium-Based Desktop Client, built to deliver a more stable and efficient user experience. The update also includes enhanced notification formats, providing greater versatility in communication.

ReACT v6.5 represents ASPG's commitment to delivering innovative and user-focused solutions in the realm of password management and authentication. These enhancements allow organizations to enhance security, streamline operations, and improve user experiences.

To learn more about ReACT v6.5, visit http://www.aspg.com/react. The ReACT support team is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Free trials of the software are also available. To learn more, contact the ASPG sales team by phone at 800-662-6090 (toll-free) or 239-649-1548 (US/International) or email at [email protected].

Advanced Software Products Group (ASPG, Inc.) is an industry-leading software development company with IBM, Microsoft, and GSA certifications. For almost 40 years, they have been producing award-winning software for data centers and mainframes, specializing in data security, storage administration, and system productivity, providing solutions for a majority of the global 1000 data centers.

