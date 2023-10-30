Advanced Software Products Group Enhances ReACT with Leading-Edge Security Features

ReACT is continually being updated with these concerns in mind, meeting the evolving cybersecurity needs of organizations. Post this

These new security features are designed to address some common security challenges faced by organizations using self-service password reset tools, including user enumeration prevention and rate limiting.

Firstly, ReACT's user enumeration prevention feature has been designed to prevent attackers from discovering valid user accounts through enumeration techniques. Normally, ReACT would notify users if a ReACT ID was invalid. This new feature gives no definitive information on the validity of IDs, ensuring that attackers cannot exploit ReACT to gather information about user accounts.

Closely linked to this feature is rate limiting. To mitigate attackers guessing valid usernames and abusing ReACT's portals, rate limits have been introduced. This feature allows organizations to control and restrict the number of login attempts within a time frame. This rate limiting will prevent brute-force attacks and unauthorized access, further reducing the risk of security breaches.

To learn more about ReACT and its new security features, visit http://www.aspg.com/react. The ReACT support team is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Free trials of the software are also available. To learn more, contact the ASPG sales team by phone at 800-662-6090 (toll-free) or 239-649-1548 (US/International) or email at [email protected].

ABOUT ADVANCED SOFTWARE PRODUCTS GROUP

Advanced Software Products Group (ASPG, Inc.) is an industry-leading software development company with IBM, Microsoft, and GSA certifications. For over 35 years, they have been producing award-winning software for data centers and mainframes, specializing in data security, storage administration, and system productivity, providing solutions for a majority of the global 1000 data centers.

Media Contact

ASPG Marketing, Advanced Software Products Group, 800-662-6090, [email protected], www.aspg.com

Twitter

SOURCE Advanced Software Products Group