Advanced Solution and Omeza Holdings Inc. Announce Exclusive National Commercialization Partnership for Revolutionary Wound Care Product, Omeza's OCMTM

Luke D. Etter, Founder and CEO of Advanced Solution, emphasized the strategic significance of the partnership: "OCMTM is not just another product—it's a breakthrough in wound care. We believe it will change the trajectory of wound care across the country. Advanced Solution has always been committed to delivering innovative therapies at scale. With our national distribution network, experienced sales force, and trusted relationships with thousands of physicians, we're uniquely positioned to make sure this powerful technology reaches the patients who need it most."

Cynthia Flowers, CEO of Omeza Inc., echoed the excitement surrounding the collaboration: "This partnership with Advanced Solution marks a new chapter in Omeza's mission to bring effective, evidence-based treatments to the forefront of wound care. OCMTM has demonstrated clinical outcomes that have impressed even the most seasoned physicians and key opinion leaders in advanced wound care. With Advanced Solution's reach and operational excellence, we're confident it will become a go-to solution in clinics nationwide."

As part of the agreement, Advanced Solution will hold exclusive commercialization rights for OCMTM across all outpatient settings, bringing the product into its established network of wound care providers, podiatrists, vascular surgeons, and hospital outpatient departments. The rollout will include comprehensive sales training, provider education, and a robust sampling and launch strategy supported by both companies.

Jonathan M. Sharp, Chief Operating Officer and Co-Owner of Advanced Solution, shared his perspective on what this means for the industry: "We're incredibly proud to partner with Omeza. Their science is sound, their vision is bold, and their product has the potential to transform lives. Advanced Solution has been a pioneer in the distribution of skin substitutes and regenerative therapies, and we view this partnership as a chance to elevate the standard of care nationwide. This isn't just about business—it's about delivering healing."

The nationwide launch of OCMTM is scheduled to begin immediately, with initial product availability in strategic territories and full rollout expected by Summer 2025.

OCMTM will be commercially available starting the week of May 19th, 2025.

For inquiries or distribution opportunities, please contact:

Advanced Solution: [email protected]

Omeza Holdings Inc.: [email protected]

About Advanced Solution

With a national footprint and a reputation for excellence, Advanced Solution delivers advanced wound care products, biologics, and compliance solutions through a trusted network of independent sales professionals and clinical providers. These solutions are powered by Tissue Vault, the company's proprietary software platform that drives compliance, streamlines administrative workflows, and enhances tissue management—ensuring providers can focus more on patient care and less on operational burdens.

What sets Advanced Solution apart is its robust infrastructure—built to support scale, efficiency, and exceptional customer service. The company's integrated internal departments include sales operations, business development, accounts receivable, reimbursement services, customer onboarding, compliance, marketing, and logistics. This cross-functional alignment enables seamless execution and comprehensive support across every stage of the provider and manufacturer journey, solidifying Advanced Solution as the market leading commercialization partner for breakthrough regenerative technologies.

About Omeza Holdings Inc.

Omeza® is a commercial-stage regenerative skin and wound-care company that develops marine-based products comprising containing cold water fish peptides and other pharmaceutical-grade components designed to reduce inflammation, increase tissue proliferation, and support skin remodeling in adults with a range of chronic, non-healing wounds. Founded in 2014, the company currently markets OCM™ for the treatment of nonhealing wounds. OCM™ is also being evaluated in real-world settings and in multiple clinical trials to compare the effects of OCM™ versus standard of care on wound healing, pain reduction, quality of life, and other secondary endpoints in patients with diabetic ulcers, chronic venous leg ulcers, and multiple other wound types. The company is headquartered in Sarasota, Florida, and has manufacturing and analytical facilities located in Florida.

Media Contact

Advanced Solution Support Team, Advanced Solution, 1 (223)-336-4644, [email protected], https://advancedsolution.health

SOURCE Advanced Solution