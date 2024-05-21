Advanced Structural Technologies (AST) Awarded $10 Million Small Business Set-Aside Contract for Abrams' Tank Aluminum Road Wheel Inserts

For the modern military powers of the world, strength must meet mobility and durability. Post this

This contract, awarded by the U.S. Army, will be performed in Oxnard, California, with an estimated completion date of 2026.

The M1 Abrams Tank can reach a maximum speed of approximately 68km/h with a cruising range up to 426 km. The torsion bar suspension of the M1A1 Abrams consists of seven dual road wheels on each side with rotary shock-absorbers at the first, second and seventh road-wheel stations. All this power must rely on what are known as "road wheels," which are mounted on the Abrams before the tank's track is installed.

For the modern military powers of the world, strength must meet mobility and durability. This is especially true for vehicles operating in extremely hostile conditions, without these properties, military vehicles, and the people they protect are exposed to high risk. Often the mechanical properties of the vehicle are the difference between life and death.

AST has past performance fulfilling a $17 million contract issued in 2019 for Abrams' aluminum road wheel inserts for the U.S. Army Contracting Command. To date, AST has delivered more than 40,000 M1 Abrams tank wheels for the U.S. Army.

About Advanced Structural Technologies, Inc.

Advanced Structural Technologies, Inc. (AST) is a world-leading manufacturer, specializing in rotary forging, metal spinning, and flow forming aluminum, copper, titanium, and other alloys into complex shapes.

Located in Oxnard, California, AST has over 220,000 sq ft of manufacturing facilities, which includes a new expansion facility in 2024. With over 20 years of experience, AST is a world leader in space/aerospace, military wheel applications and forged wheels for the automotive aftermarket.

AST has vast experience and knowledge in metal forming, and is known for its expertise in manufacturing seamless liners and cylinders for pressure vessels, and one-piece rocket engine components.

AST offers a full range of engineering and manufacturing capabilities, which gives the company the ability to innovate and maintain the top quality and excellence that customers can count on for fast production and delivery.

For more information, visit http://www.ASTforgedwheels.com

