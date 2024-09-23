Advanced Test Equipment Corporation partners with AE Techron to provide high quality rental options

"Together we provide innovative solutions for the latest test standards in the EMC discipline." Jamison Berg, Vice President, Advanced Test Equipment Corp. Post this

AE Techron is a leader in industrial power amplifiers and EMC test systems with the goal of assuring EMC product safety compliance. As electronic devices expand their usage around the world, EMC testing has become an extremely important aspect of making those devices safe. From medical and health technologies to the cell phones and laptops people use today, almost all electronics require EMC testing to make sure no devices interfere with each other. AE Techron, an industry leader in EMC testing, understands the necessity of EMC in the world of electronics. As challenges appear in the EMC industry, AE Techron meets those EMC challenges with their innovation and high-level performance to assure the safe usage of countless technologies.

"ATEC is excited to partner with AE Techron." said Jamison Berg, Vice President at Advanced Test Equipment Corporation. "Together we provide innovative solutions for the latest test standards in the EMC discipline. Through their innovative signal generation and EMC Standards library along with high power low frequency amplifiers, our customers will benefit from a wide variety of solutions that will be available for immediate delivery."

AE Techron has a range of EMC test equipment, including power amplifiers, electric-field susceptibility transformers, AC/DC amplifiers, standards waveform generators, EMC testing kits, and more. For more information about AE Techron rental equipment, please visit https://www.atecorp.com/products/ae-techron

About Advanced Test Equipment Corp.

ATEC is a leading provider of test and measurement equipment, offering an extensive portfolio of high-quality instruments from top manufacturers worldwide. With over 40 years of industry experience, ATEC delivers reliable solutions and exceptional customer service to various sectors, including aerospace, defense, telecommunications, automotive and more. Learn more at: https://www.atecorp.com/ and https://www.linkedin.com/company/advanced-test-equipment-rentals/

About AE Techron

AE Techron, founded in 1992 by former employees of the Techron division of Crown, is a global leader in designing and manufacturing high-quality power amplifiers, test systems, and EMC product safety compliance solutions. Serving industries such as research, military, automotive, aviation, telecom, and energy sectors, AE Techron specializes in precision audio bandwidth industrial power amplifiers and comprehensive testing systems. With a strong commitment to customer satisfaction, innovation, and integrity, AE Techron offers both standard and custom electronic solutions, along with repair services for Techron, Crown legacy audio products, and JBL powered speakers. Learn more at: https://www.aetechron.com/index.shtml

Media Contact

Jamison Berg, Advanced Test Equipment Corp. (ATEC), 1 800-404-2832 409, [email protected], www.ATECorp.com

