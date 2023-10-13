Advanced Test Equipment Corporation partners with Emzer Technological Solutions and AbsoluteEMC, LLC to introduce the EMSCOPE EMI test receiver

"We look forward to working with Emzer and Absolute EMC to provide customers with the EMSCOPE. This is an innovative solution for taking conducted and modal noise measurements and is a game changer in the world of EMI receivers." Tweet this

"We look forward to working with Emzer and Absolute EMC to provide customers with the EMSCOPE. This is an innovative solution for taking conducted and modal noise measurements and is a game changer in the world of EMI receivers," said Jamison Berg, Vice President at Advanced Test Equipment Corp.

This instrument combines several important features that allow for in-depth EMI measuring, as seen in the EMSCOPE datasheet [https://www.atecorp.com/atecorp/media/pdfs/data-sheets/emscope_technical_sheet.pdf?ext=.pdf]:

2 simultaneous EMI receivers with PK, QPK, and AVG detectors for both channels

Device in accordance with CISPR 16-1-1

16-A single-phase dual-port V-network line impedance stabilization network (LISN)

2 transient limiters

Integrated test software with no additional installation required

For more information about Emzer EMSCOPE EMI Test Receiver, please visit Emzer EMSCOPE EMI Test Receiver Rentals | ATEC (atecorp.com).

About Advanced Test Equipment Corp.

ATEC is a leading provider of test and measurement equipment, offering an extensive portfolio of high-quality instruments from top manufacturers worldwide. With over 40 years of industry experience, ATEC delivers reliable solutions and exceptional customer service to various sectors, including aerospace, defense, telecommunications, automotive and more. Learn more at: https://www.atecorp.com/ and https://www.linkedin.com/company/advanced-test-equipment-rentals/

About Emzer Technological Solutions

Emzer is an innovative leader in instruments used for taking EMC measurements. This company, run by engineers and experts, provides a range of products, including EMI receivers, LISNs, and transient limiters. Emzer's test equipment is ideal for lab settings and can be used for a variety of EMC solutions. Learn more at https://emzer.com/. Emzer is exclusively partnered with Absolute EMC throughout North America for sales and support. Learn more at https://absolute-emc.com/.

Media Contact

Jamison Berg, Advanced Test Equipment Corp., 1 858-558-6500, [email protected], https://www.atecorp.com/

SOURCE Advanced Test Equipment Corp.