Advanced Test Equipment Corporation partners with Keysight Technologies to provide high quality rental options

"We are proud to establish this new partnership with Advanced Test Equipment Corporation," said Megan Chura, Americas Channel Partner Sales Director at Keysight Technologies. "ATEC has a unique customer base that will enable Keysight to expand its role as an innovation partner to the automotive ecosystem as it delivers new and exciting e-mobility products."

"We are excited to have Keysight partner with us," said Jamison Berg, Vice President at Advanced Test Equipment Corporation. "They have provided innovative solutions for countless industries and have been known to embrace new technological advances to better their products. Their work with EV and EVSE test equipment is both fascinating and important for supporting the growth of sustainable products and markets."

Keysight has a range of e-mobility test equipment, including spectrum analyzers, network analyzers, AC/DC power supplies, signal generators, bit error rate testers, digital multimeters, and more.

For more information about Keysight rental equipment, please visit Rent Keysight Test Equipment | ATEC (atecorp.com)

ATEC is a leading provider of test and measurement equipment, offering an extensive portfolio of high-quality instruments from top manufacturers worldwide. With over 40 years of industry experience, ATEC delivers reliable solutions and exceptional customer service to various sectors, including aerospace, defense, telecommunications, automotive and more. Learn more at: https://www.atecorp.com/ and https://www.linkedin.com/company/advanced-test-equipment-rentals/

