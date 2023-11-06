Advanced Work Packaging Software Company Sees Record Year

"...O3 was built to specifically support AWP and as the market-leader in this space we've seen tremendous growth in users and projects leveraging our cloud-based solutions," said Josh Girvin, O3 Solutions Chief Executive Officer. Post this

O3 Solutions has seen the growth in users increase by 50% year over year. This means 46,086 Installation Work Packages have been released across global projects in the Netherlands, Canada, Gulf of Mexico, Kazakhstan, Singapore, among others to go live by 2024. With this number of users and project growth comes an increase in sales. O3 Solutions saw a record year in sales by 50% year over year. O3 Solutions is the fastest growing AWP software on the market in terms of user numbers, projects and IWPs being released on those projects.

O3 is the market leading agile software built specifically to support Advanced Work Packaging (AWP). It's the only solution on the market with true work package management. No matter the size of the project, from small cap to mega projects, O3 is scalable and can support your AWP maturity journey.

