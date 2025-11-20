AdvancedCare Partners with Inbox Health to Bring AI and Automation to Patient Billing

Two companies have integrated tools to bring a more seamless billing experience to market

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inbox Health, a leading patient billing and engagement technology platform, announced today that AdvancedCare, an AI-driven practice management, electronic medical record, and revenue cycle solution, has launched Inbox Health across its provider network. The partnership equips AdvancedCare's 350-practice provider network with access to a modern, omnichannel billing experience that simplifies statements, offers easy digital payments, and provides empathetic live and AI-powered support for patients who need help understanding their bills.

This partnership integrates Inbox Health's automated billing communication and payment technology with AdvancedCare's AI Clinical and RCM platform, delivering a unified solution that helps behavioral health and psychiatry clinics improve operational efficiency, accelerate reimbursements, and enhance patient experience.

"We're building the platform we wish existed years ago — and we couldn't do it without Inbox Health," said Nick Murray, CEO of AdvancedCare. "Their expertise in patient billing and communication completes the full revenue cycle we've always envisioned. The old divide between EMR and PM is over — the future is unified RCM. Together, we're not just automating work with AI; we're creating visibility across the entire billing pipeline. We can see what's slowing clinics down and fix it before it costs them time or money. Because at the end of the day, providers should be caring for patients, not chasing claims."

Clinics using AdvancedCare's AI-driven RCM platform have seen billing processes completed up to 58% faster than traditional workflows. Through this partnership, both companies aim to push that benchmark even further—helping behavioral health organizations optimize cash flow and staff productivity.

"This partnership reflects a shared commitment to making healthcare billing transparent, intelligent, and patient-friendly," said Blake Walker, CEO at Inbox Health. "Together, we're helping clinics gain full visibility into their financial workflows, accelerate collections, and strengthen the patient relationship in the process."

The partnership will initially focus on behavioral health and psychiatry organizations — segments where billing complexity and staffing challenges are especially high — before expanding to additional specialties in 2026.

About AdvancedCare

AdvancedCare is a comprehensive, AI-driven revenue cycle management platform transforming how healthcare organizations manage eligibility, claims, billing, and patient on-boarding workflows. Built for clinics and billing teams, AdvancedCare automates the labor-intensive tasks that slow down the revenue cycle—from real-time eligibility & benefits checks to AI-powered phone calls with insurance companies, automated claims creation, denials resolution, and patient payments. With native integrations to more than 30 EMR/EHR systems, AdvancedCare delivers a unified experience that improves accuracy, increases collection speeds, and reduces administrative overhead. Practices using AdvancedCare report faster reimbursements, fewer errors, and significantly reduced manual workload across front-office and back-office operations. By modernizing the financial experience for both patients and providers, AdvancedCare drives stronger cash flow, higher transparency, and better outcomes. AdvancedCare supports healthcare practices nationwide. More information can be found atwww.advancedcare.com.

About Inbox Health

Inbox Health directly addresses one of the fastest-growing problems in healthcare—the challenge of patient A/R. Built for billing teams, Inbox Health automates patient billing and patient payments and modernizes the patient support experience. Inbox Health improves patient engagement by providing clear medical bills immediately after service, choice of payment methods and communication channels, and fast, empathetic AI-powered support through the phone and live chat. By improving the patient experience, billers see an increase in profitability, cash flow, and collection speeds. With Inbox Health, billing teams report a 60% increase in collection speeds in the first 60 days. Inbox Health provides billing teams an automated, streamlined platform that saves time, reduces paper statement costs, and results in fewer patient phone calls. Inbox Health currently serves over 3,500 healthcare practices and more than 2.8 million patients a year. Headquartered in New Haven, Conn., Inbox Health was recently named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America. More information can be found at www.inboxhealth.com.

Media Contact

James Kanka, Inbox Health, 1 610-420-1724, [email protected], inboxhealth.com

SOURCE Inbox Health