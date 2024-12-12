Advancement in Real-Time 3D Localization for First Responders

For firefighters, this means precise 3D localization, enabling safe and efficient operations in single-story structures, complex multi-level buildings, and subterranean environments. Post this

When handling emergency situations, every tool a first responder uses serves a crucial purpose. While technology is increasingly part of their toolkit, barriers such as GPS limitations have hindered its effectiveness. The integration of Epic Blue's geolocation technology into FLORIAN eliminates such barriers. Providing accurate, uninterrupted, and easy-to-read location data in complex environments such as dense urban areas, vast complex structures, and underground environments.

Historically, incident commanders tracked their team by manually updating a whiteboard or using clunky 2D digital maps which struggled inside buildings. The new Epic Blue enhanced FLORIAN furthers the accuracy of Automated Personnel Location (APL) within structures, taking it to an unprecedented level. This includes elevation, and routing data of all first responders being tracked on scene. This advancement drastically reduces the logistical demands on incident commanders, allowing them to focus on critical decision-making. Providing greater confidence, clarity, and control during high-stakes incidents.

"At 3AM Innovations, we're relentless in our mission to develop technology that saves lives and makes operations safer and more efficient," said Patrick O'Connor, Co-Founder and President of 3AM Innovations. "Partnering with Epic Blue allows us to push the boundaries of what's possible. Together, we're ensuring first responders stay connected, informed, and safe. No matter the conditions or environment."

"For firefighters, this means precise 3D localization, enabling safe and efficient operations in single-story structures, complex multi-level buildings, and subterranean environments. EMS teams gain enhanced situational awareness, even in chaotic and fast-moving scenarios, while disaster response teams benefit from robust accountability and tracking across sprawling, unpredictable, and GPS-challenged environments," said Michael Ilsbroux, CEO of Epic Blue. "Together with 3AM Innovations, we are delivering cutting-edge tools that fundamentally transform how first responders operate."

This partnership demonstrates how technology can provide a critical edge, which reinforces and amplifies human ingenuity to keep first responders one step ahead of the unpredictable.

To learn more about 3AM Innovations and FLORIAN visit: www.3aminnovations.com

To learn more about Epic Blue visit: https://www.epic.blue

Press Contact: Ellie Bancroft, Director of Communication 3AM Innovations [email protected]

About 3AM Innovations

3AM Innovations delivers advanced technology solutions tailored to the needs of the public safety sector. Combining decades of incident command experience with advanced technology, 3AM empowers public safety teams by delivering critical, real-time information to improve safety, increase accountability, and drive efficient incident management. The flagship platform, FLORIAN, integrates with leading global technology partners, extending its impact through easy access to essential data feeds. By transforming the organized chaos of emergencies into actionable intelligence, 3AM Innovations supports first responders at every level. To learn more about 3AM Innovations and our offerings, visit www.3aminnovations.com.

About Epic Blue

Epic Blue is a deep-tech company specializing in advanced geolocation and IoT solutions that enhance safety, efficiency, and situational awareness in the most challenging environments. Its flagship Hyper Location technology leverages AI-driven algorithms to ensure precise, seamless 3D positioning across GPS-rich, GPS-degraded, and GPS-denied settings. Deployable on mainstream smartphones, Hyper Location delivers reliable, scalable, and cost-effective 3D localisation for first responders, security personnel, and mission-critical teams, transforming operational standards and safety.

SOURCE 3AM Innovations