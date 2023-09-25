Advancements Segment to Explore how Developments in Technology are Creating a Path to Net Zero

Learn how innovative solutions are helping to mitigate climate risks for a better tomorrow.

JUPITER, Fla., Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- An upcoming episode of Advancements with Ted Danson will discover how breakthroughs in sustainable technology are powering communities with resilient, accessible, clean energy technologies.

With a look at the current climate crisis, this segment will explore how collaborative efforts are helping business, government, and society to work together to transition to a net zero future. Hearing from experts in the sector, viewers will learn how NextGen Energy Partners' (NextGen) dedication to unlocking clean energy markets and to building next generation power infrastructure is helping to mitigate climate risks, stimulate sustainable economies, and accelerate net zero pathways.

The show will uncover how NextGen catalyzes public-private-philanthropic collaborations with a shared vision and common purpose to build resilient infrastructure and accelerate clean energy technologies that are competitively priced, accessible to all, and resilient against climate threats.

"Our moment is now to unite in solving the climate crisis. As global stewards of Planet, People and Nature, we are accelerating next generation energy that is safe, resilient, and accessible across U.S. and global regions. Today, we a building the sustainable future of tomorrow," said Kimberly Johnston, president of NextGen.

Spectators will see how NextGen brings ideas to life for the market makers and innovators of today, in an effort to solve problems for a better tomorrow.

"With a deep expertise in energy markets across the full value chain, the ability to navigate complex environments, and a proven track record in shaping policies, NextGen continues to unlock endless value for impacted communities and stakeholders," said John Galvin, senior producer for the Advancements series. "We look forward to sharing this with audiences."

About NextGen Energy Partners:

NextGen Energy Partners (NextGen) is a global advisory firm that provides strategic consultancy on climate mitigation and adaptation initiatives and sustainable energy project development. NextGen brings expertise to governments, companies, research institutions, and community-led organizations, who are working together to protect communities from climate threats and accelerate viable pathways to sustainable economies.

About Advancements and DMG Productions:

Advancements is an information-based educational television series that explores recent developments taking place across several industries and economies. Shining a light on important issues and topics impacting society today, the series features the cutting-edge improvements, state-of-the-art technologies, and innovative solutions responsible for shaping, molding, and transforming our world.

Backed by experts in various fields, DMG Productions is dedicated to education and advancement, and to consistently producing commercial-free, educational programming for viewers and networks.

Media Contact

