Advancements Series to Broadcast a New Episode on Saturday, August 19, 2023

JUPITER, Fla., Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Advancements with Ted Danson is excited to announce an upcoming broadcast, scheduled to air via Bloomberg on Saturday, August 19, 2023, at 8:00 pm ET.

First, the show will explore how developments in wastewater treatment are benefitting the community. Audiences will learn how Elsinore Valley Municipal Water District (EVMWD) is optimizing recycled water and is improving stewardship through reuse. The segment will also educate about EVMWD's commitment to providing reliable, cost efficient, and high-quality water by addressing new water regulations and investing in technologies that allow the water district to treat trace constituents in local ground water sources.

Next, viewers will learn how ATUSA, LLC (dba Alpha Tech USA) helps FDA-regulated companies with full life cycle validation services. Spectators will see how its resources and experience to develop complete validation packages for manufacturing, packaging, and inspection equipment are helping organizations to reach common business goals and produce economical results.

Advancements will also focus on breakthroughs in cost-efficient and sustainable industrial microwave technologies as it highlights how Muegge is using the latest advances in technology to develop machines that are reliable, cost-efficient, and sustainable. Viewers will discover how Muegge's technology optimizes processes and provides insight into its methods.

Finally, observers will learn about the current state of cyber security and rising threats in cyber-attacks. With a look at MicroTechnology, viewers will discover how the company trains organizations to defend against common hacks and provides tricks and assistance on the best ways to safeguard against online threat.

"We are excited to share how novel developments and technologies are helping to improve operations and create a more sustainable tomorrow," said Dustin Schwarz, Director of Programming for DMG Productions and the Advancements series.

Advancements is an information-based educational television series that explores recent developments taking place across several industries and economies. Shining a light on important issues and topics impacting society today, the series features the cutting-edge improvements, state-of-the-art technologies, and innovative solutions responsible for shaping, molding, and transforming our world.

Backed by experts in various fields, DMG Productions is dedicated to education and advancement, and to consistently producing commercial-free, educational programming for viewers and networks.

