Advancements Series to Explore Developments in Economic and Social Well-being

Discover how strategic partnerships are strengthening health and wellbeing throughout the Cook Inlet region.

JUPITER, Fla., March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- An upcoming segment of Advancements with Ted Danson will focus on Cook Inlet Region, Inc. (CIRI), one of 12 land-based Alaska Native regional corporations created pursuant to the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act (ANCSA).

Audiences will learn about CIRI, whose regional boundaries roughly follow the traditional Dena'ina territory of Southcentral Alaska. The show will explore CIRI's mission to promote the economic and social well-being and Alaska Native heritage of its shareholders, now and into the future, through prudent stewardship of the company's resources, while furthering self-sufficiency.

The segment will share how CIRI's diverse and strategic investment portfolio benefits its shareholders and their families, which includes a groundbreaking investment in renewable energy in the Last Frontier. Viewers will hear why CIRI has focused on strength and sustainability from the very beginning through the traditional values and practices that have served Alaska Native people for generations.

"Leading CIRI presents very unique challenges and opportunities every day. We aspire to deliver exceptional results and drive innovation to continue to meet the needs of our stakeholders," said Chief Executive Officer Swami Iyer.

With an inside look at CIRI's work to preserve and perpetuate Alaska Native heritage, the show will also explore how the corporation continues to evolve, embracing modern innovations and celebrating cultural diversity along the way.

"We look forward to exploring how CIRI is helping to build a strong and vibrant community," said Ed Sullivan, senior producer for the Advancements series.

About CIRI:

Cook Inlet Region, Inc., also known as CIRI, is one of 12 land-based Alaska Native regional corporations created pursuant to the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act (ANCSA). CIRI's regional boundaries roughly follow the traditional Dena'ina territory of Southcentral Alaska. CIRI was incorporated on June 8, 1972, and is owned today by a diverse group of nearly 9,300 Shareholders who live in Alaska and throughout the world.

Through its ecosystem of Designated Tribal Organizations and community non-profits, CIRI serves nearly 70,000 Alaska Native and American Indian people residing in the Cook Inlet region. CIRI's Board of Directors is an entirely Alaska Native, 15-member board. All CIRI Board members are voting CIRI Shareholders, elected by their fellow CIRI Shareholders to govern the Corporation and advance its goals -- to provide for CIRI's Shareholders and Descendants economically, socially and culturally in perpetuity.

For more information, visit: http://www.ciri.com.

About Advancements and DMG Productions:

Advancements is an information-based educational television series that explores recent developments taking place across several industries and economies. Shining a light on important issues and topics impacting society today, the series features the cutting-edge improvements, state-of-the-art technologies, and innovative solutions responsible for shaping, molding, and transforming our world.

Backed by experts in various fields, DMG Productions is dedicated to education and advancement, and to consistently producing commercial-free, educational programming for viewers and networks.

For more information, please visit http://www.AdvancementsTV.com or call 866-496-4065.

