Advancements Series to Explore Developments in Recycled Plastics for Building and Construction

Learn how innovative materials and production efficiency are helping to create more sustainable and affordable housing.

JUPITER, Fla., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- An upcoming segment of Advancements with Ted Danson will focus on innovations in plastics recycling and sustainable building technology.

This segment will educate about the impacts of the roughly 6.3 billion tons of plastic waste on earth and 12 million tons of plastic waste that is poured into the ocean every year. Audiences will learn how plastics contribute to carbon emissions and to climate change, and why the recycling of plastics is imperative to the future of our planet.

The show will also explore the need for affordable housing today. Spectators will see how Block Solutions Oy's (Block Solutions) environmentally friendly Block-modules are being used for building sustainable and safe homes for people around the world using recycled plastics. Viewers will hear how these Blocks are created from recycled plastics, introducing an efficient and impactful solution that reduces carbon footprint and creates more affordable and competitive housing with easy to use, durable block structures that are built to last.

"Building a better future starts with the right foundation. Our commitment is to deliver fast, efficient, and affordable building solutions, ensuring that everyone has access to a place they can call home," said Tanner Merriman, Global CEO, Block Solutions.

In addition, audiences will learn about the company's dedication to promoting equality and to building a better, more sustainable world in a responsible and environmentally friendly manner.

"The carbon footprint of the product is close to zero and the modularly built houses are affordable and durable. They can be set up quickly with just a few tools and can also be dismantled and rebuilt, thus fostering local well-being," said Elliot Valentine, senior producer for the Advancements series. "We look forward to exploring this further on the series."

Block Solutions is a pioneering leader in the field of sustainable modular building blocks and is dedicated to revolutionizing the construction and development industry. Committed to providing fast, efficient, and affordable housing solutions, the company specializes in creating modular structures that redefine the way the world builds and lives.

Its innovative approach prioritizes sustainability, utilizing cutting-edge technologies and eco-friendly materials to construct modular units that are not only environmentally responsible, but also offer a swift and cost-effective alternative for housing needs.

For more information, visit: https://www.block-solutions.com/.

Advancements is an information-based educational television series that explores recent developments taking place across several industries and economies. Shining a light on important issues and topics impacting society today, the series features the cutting-edge improvements, state-of-the-art technologies, and innovative solutions responsible for shaping, molding, and transforming our world.

Backed by experts in various fields, DMG Productions is dedicated to education and advancement, and to consistently producing commercial-free, educational programming for viewers and networks.

For more information, please visit: http://www.AdvancementsTV.com or call 866-496-4065.

