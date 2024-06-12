Advancements Series to Explore Developments in Responsible Energy Storage

Learn how innovations in technology are changing the way energy is stored and used.

JUPITER, Fla., June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Advancements with Ted Danson will focus on improvements in safe and innovative energy storage solutions for a more sustainable future.

The segment will highlight current energy infrastructure and grid integration challenges taking place today. Audiences will learn how the expansion of renewable sources, such as solar and wind, are necessitating the seamless integration and balancing of variable energy sources with storage solutions.

With a look at the crucial need for technological advancements for improving efficiency, increasing energy density, and reducing costs in battery storage, the show will share how Prevalon Energy – a Mitsubishi Power Americas and EES joint venture – brings decades of expertise in energy solutions and services to implement innovative energy storage solutions at utility-scale.

Advancements will showcase how Prevalon Energy is leveraging its deep-rooted experience and comprehensive approach to deliver cutting-edge solutions to advance energy storage technologies that enhance grid reliability and support the transition to renewable energy.

Viewers will discover how Prevalon Energy brings a legacy of global energy expertise that guides its principles in energy storage solutions, innovation, and validation to meet the demands of energy systems now and into the future. Spectators will see how Prevalon Energy delivers a flexible end-to-end battery energy storage integration solution that includes a robust safety system development framework, intelligent control systems, and complete project lifecycle support.

Tom Cornell, President and CEO of Prevalon Energy said, "At Prevalon Energy, we are dedicated to pushing the boundaries of battery energy storage technology. Our commitment to innovation and excellence ensures that we provide reliable, efficient, and sustainable energy solutions. We are paving the way for a greener future."

The segment will explore how Prevalon Energy is proactively addressing emerging trends through several strategic initiatives, which include the integration of analytics and the utilization of AI and machine learning for predictive maintenance, monitoring, and diagnostics.

"At the forefront of innovation, the technology is poised to significantly enhance the reliability and efficiency of energy storage systems," said Ed Sullivan, senior producer for the Advancements series. "We look forward to sharing how Prevalon Energy is influencing future trends in the energy storage field."

About Prevalon Energy:

PrevalonTM Energy LLC (Prevalon), a Mitsubishi Power Americas and EES joint venture, is empowering companies to deploy flexible energy solutions and accelerate a more sustainable energy future. With 10 years of global battery energy storage experience and over 3 GWh of utility-scale battery energy storage projects deployed, Prevalon develops an end-to-end integrated battery energy storage solution that delivers throughout the entire lifecycle of your project and ensures performance. From design and engineering, energy management systems integration, commissioning, and long-term service programs, the Prevalon Battery Energy Storage Platform meets the demands of energy systems today and into the future.

For more information, visit: http://www.prevalonenergy.com.

About DMG and Advancements:

DMG Productions is dedicated to consistently producing exceptional educational programming for viewers and networks. Focused on the major innovations and advancements responsible for global progress today, its team of award-winning writers, directors, and producers go on location to discover and share how technology and innovation continue to drive the world forward.

Advancements is an information-based educational television series that explores recent developments taking place across several industries and economies. Shining a light on important issues and topics, the series features the cutting-edge improvements, state-of-the-art technologies, and innovative environmental and sustainable solutions responsible for shaping, molding, and transforming the world.

For more information, please visit http://www.AdvancementsTV.com or call 866-496-4065.

