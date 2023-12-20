Advancements Series to Explore Improvements in Pharmacy Staffing Solutions

Learn how developments in technology are redefining pharmacy staffing.

JUPITER, Fla., Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- An upcoming segment of Advancements with Ted Danson will highlight how innovations in marketplace technology are helping to find and fill pharmacy relief shifts with ease.

With a look at ShiftPosts, viewers will learn how the application matches pharmacists to open pharmacy shifts, while raising earning power and creating more control for pharmacists.

Audiences will hear how the application works to match pharmacy owners with quality pharmacists in minutes, making it easier to find staff or to post a shift, helping to shortcut the arduous administration usually required to identify, verify, and hire for short- or long-term shifts.

"Staffing is the single biggest challenge frontline healthcare providers face. When you are not fully staffed you can't serve patient needs safely," said Pat Fry, BOD ShiftPosts.

Viewers will discover how short-term and temporary shift work provides pharmacists with higher pay, allowing them to manage their own schedule, working less or more at a rate they set. The segment will also explore how the application improves staffing for pharmacy owners, while enabling better quality of life for those in the field.

"We look forward to exploring how ShiftPosts is giving pharmacists the freedom to choose when, where, and how they want to work," said John Galvin, senior producer for DMG Productions and the Advancements series.

About ShiftPosts:

Four Q Technologies Inc. (D.B.A. "ShiftPosts") is a Software as a Service (Saas) platform that unifies mobile communications and applications with complex staffing administration. At its core, ShiftPosts leverages marketplace technology, which matches pre-qualified healthcare professionals with available shifts in real-time. This function normally takes weeks or months. With ShiftPosts, it takes moments.

For more information, visit: https://shiftposts.com/.

About Advancements and DMG Productions:

Advancements is an information-based educational television series that explores recent developments taking place across several industries and economies. Shining a light on important issues and topics impacting society today, the series features the cutting-edge improvements, state-of-the-art technologies, and innovative solutions responsible for shaping, molding, and transforming our world.

Backed by experts in various fields, DMG Productions is dedicated to education and advancement, and to consistently producing commercial-free, educational programming for viewers and networks.

For more information, please visit http://www.AdvancementsTV.com or call 866-496-4065.

