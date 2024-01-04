Advancements Series to Explore Innovations in Aerospace Training and Management Solutions

Learn about developments in aerospace technology and training operations.

JUPITER, Fla., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The award-winning series, Advancements with Ted Danson, will focus on recent developments in aerospace training and technology in a new segment.

Audiences will discover how an innovative approach to data collection is helping to improve operations for businesses across several industries, from agriculture and emergency response to infrastructure and beyond. Advancements will explore Icarus Aerospace's (Icarus) comprehensive program management solutions, which help to develop useful data in areas such as public safety, military, aerial photography, precision agriculture, land management, infrastructure management, and energy production.

"Icarus Aerospace is built around the ideals of airborne innovation leading to real change for all people," said Joshua K. Brown, Doctoral Candidate at American Military University and President & CEO of Icarus Aerospace. "Being able to lead gifted people, most of whom served in the military, is one of the greatest honors in my life. Helping to reshape our global society is something few ever truly get a chance to do."

The show will educate about Icarus' comprehensive ground and flight courses, which take participants from novice to proficient operator. Spectators will also see how the experienced and knowledgeable instructors at Icarus help multiple industries learn how to best prepare, plan, and conduct safer missions.

"The Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Business (SDVOB) firmly believes in combining innovation, integrity, and quality into all that it does," said Robert Moss, senior producer for the Advancements series. "We look forward to sharing how new and advanced technologies are enabling businesses to operate more efficiently."

About Icarus Aerospace:

Founded in 2015, Icarus Aerospace Inc., is a Minority Owned, Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business, subject matter expert in Unmanned Aircraft Systems ("Drones") integration, training, and program development. Recognized by NASA, the FAA, the U.S. Congress, and the World Police Summit, Icarus Aerospace has achieved never before seen outcomes in the field of unmanned aviation, which are ushering in a new way for flight operations in some of the most complex airspace systems on the planet.

For more information, visit: http://www.IcarusUAS.com or call 484-408-8248.

About Advancements and DMG Productions:

Advancements is an information-based educational television series that explores recent developments taking place across several industries and economies. Shining a light on important issues and topics impacting society today, the series features the cutting-edge improvements, state-of-the-art technologies, and innovative solutions responsible for shaping, molding, and transforming our world.

Backed by experts in various fields, DMG Productions is dedicated to education and advancement, and to consistently producing commercial-free, educational programming for viewers and networks.

For more information, please visit: http://www.AdvancementsTV.com or call 866-496-4065.

Media Contact

Sarah McBrayer, DMG Productions, 866-496-4065, [email protected], www.AdvancementsTV.com

SOURCE DMG Productions