Advancements Series to Explore Innovations in Cutting-edge Infrastructure Technologies

JUPITER, Fla., Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Advancements with Ted Danson will focus on how cutting-edge technologies and industry leading techniques are improving operations across public infrastructure.

This segment will educate about failing infrastructure throughout the country and the need for proper maintenance and repair. Hearing from experts at Compass Infrastructure Technologies (Compass), audiences will learn about the critical role a well-functioning plumbing system plays in public infrastructure.

Viewers will see how Compass utilizes cutting-edge technologies and industry-leading techniques to restore, repair, and replace storm water pipelines.

Debbie Massey, Owner of Compass Infrastructure said, "We remain committed to exceeding the idea of 'good as new' with our promise of 'better than new'."

In addition, audiences will discover how Compass is raising the bar with its advanced UV lining technology, as a part of the Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) rehabilitation method, which is used to repair existing pipelines without the need for extensive excavation.

"We look forward to exploring how Compass is helping municipalities with vital pipeline maintenance and repair, as they increasingly take ownership of their local stormwater facilities," said Chad Densen, production manager for DMG Productions and the Advancements series.

About Compass Infrastructure:

Compass Infrastructure Technologies is a woman owned business in Lawrenceville Ga that serves several municipalities. We repair, rehabilitate and replace worn out stormwater infrastructure in the metro Atlanta area using several methods including CIPP cured with steam, water and UV light. Our highly skilled employees have years of experience safely and effectively lining every diameter pipe.

About DMG and Advancements:

DMG Productions is dedicated to education and advancement, and to consistently producing commercial-free, educational programming for viewers and networks. Focused on the major innovations and advancements responsible for global progress today, its team of award-winning writers, directors, and producers go on location to discover and share how technology and innovation continue to drive the world forward.

Advancements is an information-based educational television series that explores recent developments taking place across several industries and economies. Shining a light on important issues and topics, the series features the cutting-edge improvements, state-of-the-art technologies, and innovative environmental and sustainable solutions responsible for shaping, molding, and transforming the world.

