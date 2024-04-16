Advancements Series to Explore Innovations in Diagnostics and Laboratory Technologies

Discover how advances in laboratory technologies are enabling clearer insights into patient health.

JUPITER, Fla., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- An upcoming segment of Advancements with Ted Danson will focus on developments in research, testing, and treatments for a wide range of cancers and chronic terminal illnesses.

With a look at Magnus Diagnostics Laboratories, Inc. (Magnus), audiences will learn how its testing practices and technologies equip healthcare providers with the latest in reporting and tracking capabilities that are currently available today. Viewers will see how Magnus provides tailored solutions to meet the needs of every healthcare provider, so they can respond faster, with clearer insights, into the health status of patients and clinical trials.

The show will explore how Magnus collects, tests, analyzes, and reports multiple sample types for review across a wide spectrum of industries. From routine primary care doctor level testing to high complexity molecular quantitation testing, spectators will discover how Magnus conducts specialized testing for rare diseases, disorders, and neuro-degenerative conditions like Alzheimer's and dementia.

"We look forward to sharing how we are ethically transforming cross sector pre-clinical research to clinical patient care," said Chris McNair, Co-Founder, Magnus Diagnostics.

In addition, the segment will highlight how Magnus strives to provide excellence across its specialties, which include drugs of abuse toxicology testing, research and development testing, primary care patient testing, and therapeutic drug level monitoring contracts.

"We look forward to sharing how developments in science and technology are supporting the search for new treatments," said Richard Lubin, senior producer for the Advancements series.

About Magnus Diagnostics Laboratories:

Magnus deploys multi-disciplinary ethical diagnostic algorithms tailored to the well served and underserved alike. It fuses frictionless multi layered Post-Quantum Cryptography and Zero Trust Architectures to safeguard patient data.

For more information, visit: http://www.magnusdiagnosticslabs.com.

About Advancements and DMG Productions:

Advancements is an information-based educational television series that explores recent developments taking place across several industries and economies. Shining a light on important issues and topics impacting society today, the series features the cutting-edge improvements, state-of-the-art technologies, and innovative solutions responsible for shaping, molding, and transforming our world.

Backed by experts in various fields, DMG Productions is dedicated to education and advancement, and to consistently producing commercial-free, educational programming for viewers and networks.

For more information, please visit http://www.AdvancementsTV.com or call 866-496-4065.

