Advancements Series to Explore Innovative Product Development and Prototyping Technologies

JUPITER, Fla., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Advancements with Ted Danson is excited to announce an upcoming segment focusing on recent improvements in advanced manufacturing.

Discover how automation is being used to help equipment manufacturers ease process transition – from concept and development to production – while the show explores Finetech GmbH (Finetech). Audiences will hear how Finetech die bonders (for research and development, and fully automated industrial micro assembly) combine optimized throughput with high placement accuracy and unrivaled process flexibility.

Viewers will see how Finetech's extensive range of high-accuracy micro-assembly bonding equipment supports precise and complex applications, while helping to improve sub-micron placement accuracy.

"We are excited to share how Finetech is helping to enable development of the world's most advanced microelectronics. We support the journey from university labs, research institutes, or start-up companies, to fully automated production," said Neil O'Brien, GM, Finetech - Americas.

In addition, the show will explore how the intuitive and powerful IPM Command bonding software allows users to concentrate on the core tasks involved in application development, minimizing operating errors, while providing access to an unparalleled range of parameter-tweaking options for process optimization.

"From prototype to production, the approach of the unified hardware and software platform enables R&D processes to be seamlessly transferred with technological diversity, from the development lab to production environment," said Ed Sullivan, senior producer for the Advancements series. "We look forward to sharing how combining application flexibility, technological diversity, process reliability and compatibility with these automated production bonders is helping manufacturers on their journey from concept to final product."

About Finetech:

Finetech is a leading supplier of sub-micron accuracy die bonders for die attach, advanced packaging, and micro-assembly applications. Manual, motorized, and automated models provide a prototype to production pathway. High process flexibility within one platform allows a wide range of bonding technologies. Application areas cover solutions for optical packages, sensors, Si photonics, microLEDs, and much more. Finetech also provides precision dispensers and advanced rework systems for today's challenging applications. The deep process knowledge gained through decades of experience adds value to its equipment.

For more information, visit: FinetechUSA.com.

About Advancements and DMG Productions:

Advancements is an information-based educational television series that explores recent developments taking place across several industries and economies. Shining a light on important issues and topics impacting society today, the series features the cutting-edge improvements, state-of-the-art technologies, and innovative solutions responsible for shaping, molding, and transforming our world.

Backed by experts in various fields, DMG Productions is dedicated to education and advancement, and to consistently producing commercial-free, educational programming for viewers and networks.

For more information, please visit http://www.AdvancementsTV.com or call 866-496-4065.

