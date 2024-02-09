Advancements Series to Explore Predictive Maintenance Solutions in an Upcoming Segment

Learn how state-of-the-art solutions are improving business operations.

JUPITER, Fla., Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- An upcoming segment of Advancements with Ted Danson will educate about innovations in artificial intelligence and IoT technology for predictive asset maintenance and condition monitoring.

This segment will explore how predictive maintenance solutions are helping businesses to achieve productive results. Audiences will learn how Nanoprecise implements state-of-the-art scalable technology to monitor equipment health, and how useful data and insights are helping asset-intensive organizations decrease machine downtime, while reducing their carbon footprint.

"While innovating in the Predictive Maintenance space has been our focus for several years now, it's always exciting to share this concept with a new audience," reflected Sunil Vedula, Founder and CEO of Nanoprecise. "Nanoprecise's AI and IoT technology has helped many organizations around the world monitor motor-driven machinery and prevent unplanned downtime, but these days it's more than that. We are excited to be making a real global impact by helping the same companies reduce their greenhouse gas emissions by 5-10% per site by prescribing the right maintenance on the right equipment at the right time. It's about hitting two massive goals with the same approach and product."

In addition, spectators will see how Nanoprecise's unique hardware and software solutions integrate physics, material science, and advanced data analytics to diagnose issues with assets and accurately predict remaining useful life, providing actionable insights that significantly enhance maintenance of critical assets and manage failures effectively.

"We look forward to sharing how the use of artificial intelligence and machine learning is providing real-time predictive information about the genuine health and performance of industrial assets, so businesses can avoid unnecessary downtime and can focus on what matters," said Colin Ferguson, senior producer for the Advancements series.

About Nanoprecise:

Nanoprecise Sci Corp is an industry leader in predictive maintenance, offering solutions that combine advanced analytics, AI, and sensor technology to enhance operational and energy efficiency, and prevent unplanned downtime. Its 6-in-1 cellular e-sim based IoT wireless sensor, coupled with physics and AI-powered analytics not only helps find anomalies, but diagnoses faults with more than 99% accuracy along with remaining time to failure for the machinery due to the fault and incremental energy consumption and prescribes associated root cause action to prevent the fault from occurring again. To reduce global carbon footprint while still enabling manufacturing supply chains to run without downtime, Nanoprecise is dedicated to helping businesses achieve optimal performance and sustainability.

For more information, visit: http://www.nanoprecise.io.

About Advancements and DMG Productions:

Advancements is an information-based educational television series that explores recent developments taking place across several industries and economies. Shining a light on important issues and topics impacting society today, the series features the cutting-edge improvements, state-of-the-art technologies, and innovative solutions responsible for shaping, molding, and transforming our world.

Backed by experts in various fields, DMG Productions is dedicated to education and advancement, and to consistently producing commercial-free, educational programming for viewers and networks.

For more information, please visit: http://www.AdvancementsTV.com or call 866-496-4065.

Media Contact

Sarah McBrayer, DMG Productions, 866-496-4065, [email protected], www.AdvancementsTV.com

SOURCE Advancements with Ted Danson