Advancements Series to Explore Recent Developments in Manufacturing Equipment

Learn how innovative specialized solutions are extending the life of equipment.

JUPITER, Fla., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- An upcoming segment of Advancements with Ted Danson will focus on the life cycle of equipment as the show explores how lubricant decisions play a role in improving efficiency today.

With a look at Schaeffer's Specialized Lubricants (Schaeffer's), a sixth-generation, family-owned company that delivers solutions to equipment lubrication challenges, this segment will explore how its innovative products provide strong engine durability and fuel economy benefits, allowing customers to maximize efficiency and offset profit margins.

Viewers will learn why Schaeffer's designs its products based on a machine's specific operating environment and needs. Spectators will see how, from synthetic engine oils and hydraulic fluids to greases and gear lubes, Schaeffer's products help equipment to run longer and operate more efficiently, with less hassle.

"Today's equipment is designed to squeeze as much efficiency from engines, gearboxes and hydraulic systems as possible, and high-performance lubricants like Schaeffer's allow you to do that while keeping expensive internal components protected during equipment usage," said Jim Carroll, senior vice president of strategic expansion and product technology for Schaeffer's.

The show will also explore Schaeffer's dedication to creating and supplying superior quality lubricants, fuel additives, and chemicals for value added performance.

"With a world-class reputation for improving engine performance and fuel economy, we look forward to sharing what sets Schaeffer's apart from others in the industry," said Mike Marino, senior producer for the Advancements series.

About Schaeffer's Specialized Lubricants:

Schaeffer's Specialized Lubricants has always stood for products that go beyond expectations, made and sold by people who go the extra mile. Efficiency and durability are built into everything it does. Schaeffer's products reduce friction, wear, and heat, which result in higher performance, longer equipment life, and less lubricant usage. Schaeffer's Specialized Lubricants was founded in 1839 in St. Louis, Mo., where it continues to manufacture products today.

For more information, visit: https://www.schaefferoil.com/

About Advancements and DMG Productions:

Advancements is an information-based educational television series that explores recent developments taking place across several industries and economies. Shining a light on important issues and topics impacting society today, the series features the cutting-edge improvements, state-of-the-art technologies, and innovative solutions responsible for shaping, molding, and transforming our world.

Backed by experts in various fields, DMG Productions is dedicated to education and advancement, and to consistently producing commercial-free, educational programming for viewers and networks.

For more information, please visit http://www.AdvancementsTV.com or call 866-496-4065.

Media Contact

Sarah McBrayer, DMG Productions, 866-496-4065, [email protected], www.AdvancementsTV.com

SOURCE DMG Productions