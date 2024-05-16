Advancements Series to Explore Recent Developments in Science and Technology

Learn how the targeting of locally secreted growth factors is helping to treat cancer.

JUPITER, Fla., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- An upcoming segment of Advancements with Ted Danson will focus on improvements in treatment for cancer and rare diseases.

This segment will educate about Dual SMAD Inhibiting Proteins (DSIPs) – a group of ancient growth factors, conserved across species, that interfere with a cell's ability to receive ligand-induced BMP and Activin programs. Hearing from experts at Onena Medicines (Onena), the show will share how its co-founders discovered DSIPs at Stanford University, where they used state-of-the-art single cell technologies to understand why current drugs fail to cure breast cancer (Zabala, Lobo, Antony et al. Cell Stem Cell 2020).

Audiences will discover how diseased cells abusively secrete DSIPs to continuously reprogram themselves to proliferate. Viewers will learn about Onena's proprietary platform, which connects artificially intelligent antibody design to functional DSIP neutralization – the result of which is a streamlined drug discovery process that quickly and affordably identifies the best anti-DSIP antibody drugs.

"Our mission is to bring hope to patients facing severe illnesses. We strive to achieve this by developing innovative, highly effective medicines using groundbreaking artificial intelligence technologies," said Neethan Lobo, CEO of Onena Medicines.

In addition, the segment will share how in vivo experiments have validated Onena´s approach, proving that disruption of a DSIP's activity with a neutralizing antibody reprograms cancer cells to accept environmental cell death signals from BMPs and Activins.

"We look forward to sharing how when given to a cancer patient, an anti-DSIP neutralizing antibody works to reprogram the cancer cells, resulting in the cancer being extinguished," said Richard Lubin, senior producer for the Advancements series.

About Onena Medicines:

Onena Medicines, a groundbreaking Swiss-Spanish biotechnology company spun out from Stanford University, is revolutionizing the field of medicine through the development of AI-optimized therapies. Onena Medicines is at the forefront of biotechnological innovation with its expanding pipeline of antibody programs targeting Dual SMAD Inhibiting Proteins (DSIPs). By neutralizing DSIPs, Onena Medicines aims to address significant health issues such as cancer and obesity, potentially transforming patient outcomes. Onena Medicines is the first company globally to utilize a computer vision-based system to design antibody medicines entirely in silico allowing for the precise creation of antibody therapies.

For more information, visit: http://www.onenameds.com.

About Advancements and DMG Productions:

Advancements is an information-based educational television series that explores recent developments taking place across several industries and economies. Shining a light on important issues and topics impacting society today, the series features the cutting-edge improvements, state-of-the-art technologies, and innovative solutions responsible for shaping, molding, and transforming our world.

Backed by experts in various fields, DMG Productions is dedicated to education and advancement, and to consistently producing commercial-free, educational programming for viewers and networks.

For more information, please visit http://www.AdvancementsTV.com or call 866-496-4065.

