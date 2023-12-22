Advancements Series to Explore Recent Innovations in Health and Medicine

Discover why developments in patient-derived insights are at the heart of innovation today.

JUPITER, Fla. , Dec. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- An upcoming segment of Advancements with Ted Danson will focus on improvements in therapeutic treatment and drug discovery capabilities for the treatment of fibrosis.

Advancements will explore how innovative therapeutics are helping to treat fibrosis diseases, which are involved in roughly 45% of all disease-related deaths in the industrialized world. Audiences will hear how excessive scar tissue formation from fibrosis disrupts normal organ function, leading to impairment and eventually failure and death.

Audiences will discover how Fibrocor Therapeutics (Fibrocor) is helping to confront challenges and unmet needs by combining its patient-derived target discovery platform with world-leading drug discovery capabilities. Spectators will see how its discovery platform leverages one of the largest patient-derived clinically annotated biorepositories of fibrotic tissue, enabling the identification of novel disease targets and the development of a robust pipeline of first-in-class therapeutics.

"Fibrocor and its team of experienced drug hunters are committed to developing life changing therapies for fibrosis diseases. We are grateful to educate about the challenges with treating fibrosis diseases and to show viewers the exciting work we're doing," said William P. Newsome III, President & CEO Fibrocor Therapeutics.

The show will also highlight how Fibrocor utilizes comprehensive data to gain deep insights into the underlying mechanisms of fibrosis, providing invaluable patient information for research and development.

"Fibrocor centers drug discovery on patient-derived tissue samples to identify drug critical pathways in the fibrogenic process, targeting fibrosis with patients at the core," said Ed Sullivan, senior producer for the Advancements series.

About Fibrocor Therapeutics:

Fibrocor Therapeutics is redefining the landscape of fibrotic diseases through its unique portfolio of novel compounds against biologically and clinically validated targets. Leveraging extensive expertise and one of the largest patient-derived clinically annotated biorepositories of fibrotic tissue, Fibrocor strives to improve the lives of patients by delivering transformative treatments that tackle the root causes of fibrosis, leading to better outcomes and enhanced quality of life.

From the preclinical stage to clinical trials and beyond, Fibrocor remains dedicated to collaborating with patients, healthcare professionals, and industry partners to continue to refine and validate therapeutic candidates, ensuring they meet the highest standards of efficacy and safety. The Company vision is to disrupt the status quo and provide hope to those affected by fibrotic diseases aiming to reshape the future of fibrosis treatment, ultimately making a meaningful difference in the lives of millions.

For more information, visit: https://fibrocor.com/.

About Advancements and DMG Productions:

Advancements is an information-based educational television series that explores recent developments taking place across several industries and economies. Shining a light on important issues and topics impacting society today, the series features the cutting-edge improvements, state-of-the-art technologies, and innovative solutions responsible for shaping, molding, and transforming our world.

Backed by experts in various fields, DMG Productions is dedicated to education and advancement, and to consistently producing commercial-free, educational programming for viewers and networks.

For more information, please visit http://www.AdvancementsTV.com or call 866-496-4065.

