Advancements Series to Explore Technology for Reducing Greenhouse Gas Emissions

JUPITER, Fla., Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- An upcoming segment of Advancements with Ted Danson will highlight how innovations in environmentally sustainable solutions are creating operational efficiency for businesses.

This segment will explore how knowledge and information are helping organizations create emission reduction strategies to meet current environmental goals. Audiences will learn how MAZE Environmental (MAZE) is working to pioneer methane reduction technology in the upstream oil and gas industry.

Viewers will hear how the MAZE system gets rid of flare emissions and waste from oil production sites, providing a real, practical market solution to reducing greenhouse emissions.

"Current solutions are stuck focused on leak detection and carbon capture, but MAZE Environmental is focused on the cause of the problem: flaring. MAZE is a simple solution that eliminates flare altogether, drastically reducing greenhouse gas emissions," said Brooks Pearce, CEO, MAZE Environmental.

In addition, the show will explore how the system increases equipment lifespan and worker safety, while reducing costs and environmental concerns.

"We look forward to exploring how the system is helping to solve underlying problems that the upstream industry is facing, while highlighting how it's also reducing greenhouse emissions," said Colin Ferguson, senior producer for the Advancements series.

About MAZE Environmental:

MAZE Environmental is an EPC company, focused on pioneering emissions reduction technology in the upstream oil and gas industry. MAZE Environmental reduces emissions and yields more oil in the tank. Through its products, technology, and consulting team's extensive expertise with on-site emission reductions, its patented process works with traditional operational systems.

For more information, visit: http://www.mazeenvironmental.com.

About Advancements and DMG Productions:

Advancements is an information-based educational television series that explores recent developments taking place across several industries and economies. Shining a light on important issues and topics impacting society today, the series features the cutting-edge improvements, state-of-the-art technologies, and innovative solutions responsible for shaping, molding, and transforming our world.

Backed by experts in various fields, DMG Productions is dedicated to education and advancement, and to consistently producing commercial-free, educational programming for viewers and networks.

For more information, please visit: http://www.AdvancementsTV.com or call 866-496-4065.

