Advancements Series to Focus on Innovations in Cell Modification Technology

Learn about developments in synthetic biology for the treatment and prevention of disease.

JUPITER, Fla., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Advancements with Ted Danson will explore how improvements in technology are helping to modify tumor cells in vivo, leading to the development of patient-specific cancer vaccines and therapeutic treatments.

With a look at how modified exosomes can be designed to have targeting moieties on their surface and a variety of protein or RNA payloads in their lumen, this segment will explore how Esphera SynBio (Esphera) is developing the next generation of exosome-based therapeutics and vaccines.

The show will explore how Esphera enables the generation of bespoke exosomes by modifying producer cells, thereby obviating the need to harvest and then modify exosomes. Audiences will learn how its technology works to generate exosomes that deliver defined payloads to targeted cells in the body and how it is designed to target several kinds of cells (including tumor cells and immune cells) and deliver therapeutic payloads (including enzymes and RNAs).

"We look forward to sharing how Esphera can cause tumors to make a vaccine against themselves in the patient's own body using a universal treatment," said Brian Lichty, CEO of Esphera SynBio.

Viewers will also learn how Esphera is developing a pipeline of exosome-based therapeutics and vaccines to solve challenges across oncology, cell and gene therapy, and infectious disease.

"Engineered exosomes represent a new and exciting opportunity for drug developers as they offer unique advantages over traditional drug delivery," said Chad Densen, production manager for DMG Productions and the Advancements series. "We look forward to sharing this with audiences."

About Esphera SynBio:

Esphera is developing methods to make designer exosomes that can be used to deliver RNA, enzymes and small molecules to target cells, especially immune cells in the body. Uniquely, its technology allows for the generation of these modified exosomes in the body where exosomes are already being produced by human cells to deliver information and regulate a variety of bodily functions.

For more information, visit: http://www.espherasynbio.ca.

About DMG and Advancements:

DMG Productions is dedicated to education and advancement, and to consistently producing commercial-free, educational programming for viewers and networks. Focused on the major innovations and advancements responsible for global progress today, its team of award-winning writers, directors, and producers go on location to discover and share how technology and innovation continue to drive the world forward.

Advancements is an information-based educational television series that explores recent developments taking place across several industries and economies. Shining a light on important issues and topics, the series features the cutting-edge improvements, state-of-the-art technologies, and innovative environmental and sustainable solutions responsible for shaping, molding, and transforming the world.

For more information, please visit http://www.AdvancementsTV.com or call 866-496-4065.

