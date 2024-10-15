Advancements Series to Highlight Developments in RV Holding Tank Monitoring

Learn about innovations in recreational vehicle tank monitoring technology.

JUPITER, Fla., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Advancements will focus on recent improvements in RV holding tank measurement systems.

An upcoming segment will explore recent improvements in RV tank monitoring systems. With a look at Garnet Instruments (Garnet) audiences will learn how its RV tank monitoring devices provide accurate tank measurement readouts for precision and reliability.

With the ability to fit most tanks, viewers will learn about Garnet's innovative SeeLeveL holding tank monitors, which enable readouts that are accurate within ⅜ of an inch. Audiences will also hear how Garnet's reliable external sensors eliminate sewage build-up that can affect internal sensors.

"Having no idea how much water you've got or whether your sewer tanks are full can be a major inconvenience when living in an RV full time. With a lot of other systems, the probes only give a rough indication of the tank levels, whereas Garnet's provide a percentage that can be within 3 percent," said George Fraser, Founder and President, Garnet Instruments.

In addition, the segment will highlight how Garnet's proprietary communication protocol functions between SeeLeveL displays and sensors to control the accuracy and functionality of its systems, ensuring customers experience reliable operation.

"We look forward to sharing how Garnet is working to solve problems with precision and reliability, so users can operate at ease," said Richard Lubin, senior producer for DMG Productions and the Advancements series.

About Garnet Instruments:

Garnet Instruments' parent company is based in Sherwood Park, Alberta, Canada. Garnet is dedicated to the measurement of liquid levels in all types of applications such as transport tankers, portable tanks, and RV holding tanks. All of its products and technologies are designed and manufactured in-house and have allowed the company to become a dominant player in the fluid transportation gauge industry.

For more information, visit: http://www.garnetinstruments.com.

About DMG and Advancements:

DMG Productions is dedicated to education and advancement, and to consistently producing commercial-free, educational programming for viewers and networks. Focused on the major innovations and advancements responsible for global progress today, its team of award-winning writers, directors, and producers go on location to discover and share how technology and innovation continue to drive the world forward.

Advancements is an information-based educational television series that explores recent developments taking place across several industries and economies. Shining a light on important issues and topics, the series features the cutting-edge improvements, state-of-the-art technologies, and innovative environmental and sustainable solutions responsible for shaping, molding, and transforming the world.

For more information, please visit http://www.AdvancementsTV.com or call 866-496-4065.

