Advancements Television Series Gathering Educational Content for Q2/2024

"We are dedicated to bringing the most cutting-edge educational advances to viewers. As we get ready for our 8th season, we look forward to partnering with some of the greatest leaders and minds contributing to society today." Post this

Areas of interest include (but are not limited to) manufacturing, decentralized technologies, automation, logistics, healthcare, software, sustainability, and more. If you have a story, idea, or technology of interest, fill out this FORM to be considered.

"We are dedicated to bringing the most cutting-edge educational advances to viewers. As we get ready for our 8th season, we look forward to partnering with some of the greatest leaders and minds contributing to society today," said Dustin Schwarz, Director of Programming for DMG Productions and the Advancements series.

About Advancements and DMG Productions:

Advancements is an information-based educational television series that explores recent developments taking place across several industries and economies. Shining a light on important issues and topics impacting society today, the series features the cutting-edge improvements, state-of-the-art technologies, and innovative solutions responsible for shaping, molding, and transforming our world.

Backed by experts in various fields, DMG Productions is dedicated to education and advancement, and to consistently producing commercial-free, educational programming for viewers and networks.

For more information, please visit http://www.AdvancementsTV.com or call 866-496-4065.

Media Contact

Sarah McBrayer, DMG Productions, 866-496-4065, [email protected], www.AdvancementsTV.com

SOURCE DMG Productions