Advancements to Educate About Recent Developments in Data Protection Technology

Discover how improvements in blockchain and decentralized technology are revolutionizing cloud computing.

JUPITER, Fla., Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- An upcoming episode of Advancements with Ted Danson will focus on the value that data holds today. Viewers will learn about cyber-attacks, which increase at a rate of 50% each year, making it the most common form of crime today.

Hearing from experts in the field, the show will explore how Ethernity CLOUD is helping to solve issues with traditional Web2 solutions that often fail to provide the necessary protection to current attacks.

Audiences will discover how Ethernity CLOUD's Confidential Computing services leverage blockchain technology to provide a decentralized ecosystem that runs regular cloud software as decentralized cloud applications. Spectators will see how the technology removes the middlemn from cloud service provider companies, replacing them with a smart contract.

"Ethernity Cloud has finished building its decentralized cloud computing ecosystem that aims to allow users to secure all content and data, while also having transparency in the process, providing unbreachable levels of security. For us, that is the definition of groundbreaking," said Iosif Peterfi, Founder and CEO of Ethernity Cloud.

Advancements will also share how the technology's location agnostic, self-replicating nodes (that are defined in Ethereum compatible smart contracts) are helping other decentralized services and web applications that demand true high availability.

"Ethernity CLOUD allows for everyone to contribute to and start their own decentralized solutions," said Colin Ferguson, senior producer for the Advancements series. "We look forward to sharing how this technology is helping to safeguard data for people everywhere."

About Ethernity CLOUD:

Ethernity CLOUD is an advanced and secure decentralized confidential computing ecosystem, which provides three key features: encryption, anonymity, and continuous availability. Leveraging blockchain technology, Ethernity CLOUD has delivered on its mission to create a DEPIN - Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network - with over 3600 nodes spread between 2 different chains: the scientific specific "Bloxberg" and the biggest L2 "Polygon." To maintain decentralization at all times, Ethernity CLOUD does not allow hardware affiliates to host more than 1% of nodes. This level of availability allows users to transfer and process data at 50% of the cost of traditional centralized cloud computing solutions.

For more information, visit: ethernity.CLOUD.

About Advancements and DMG Productions:

Advancements is an information-based educational television series that explores recent developments taking place across several industries and economies. Shining a light on important issues and topics impacting society today, the series features the cutting-edge improvements, state-of-the-art technologies, and innovative solutions responsible for shaping, molding, and transforming our world.

Backed by experts in various fields, DMG Productions is dedicated to education and advancement, and to consistently producing commercial-free, educational programming for viewers and networks.

For more information, please visit http://www.AdvancementsTV.com or call 866-496-4065.

