Advancements to Explore Developments in Natural and Cultural Protection and Preservation

JUPITER, Fla., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- An upcoming episode of Advancements with Ted Danson will explore The Niagara Parks Commission (Niagara Parks) – a self-financed agency of the Ontario Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Sport.

Audiences will learn about Niagara Parks' dedication to protecting, preserving, and promoting the natural and cultural heritage along the Niagara River corridor. Viewers will discover what makes Niagara Parks an innovative example of sustainability as the environmental and cultural stewards of the Niagara River corridor.

Experts will share what Niagara Parks is doing to maintain financial self-sufficiency, while ensuring benefits for everyone – from travelers to the adjacent communities and respective natural, social, and cultural environments.

"At Niagara Parks, it is our mandate for environmental and cultural stewardship, in concert with our self-funded operating model that makes us truly unique. We are constantly striving to deliver new and innovative guest experiences for our millions of visitors, while also ensuring the long-term sustainability of one of the world's most iconic destinations," said David Adames, CEO for Niagara Parks.

Spectators will see how the wide variety of natural attractions, restaurants, golf courses, shops, and other facilities along a 56km stretch of the Niagara Parkway provides enjoyment to visitors, while also helping to safeguard the area.

"We look forward to exploring what Niagara Parks is doing to help to protect the area and improve upon current environmental and cultural stewardship efforts," said John Galvin, senior producer for the Advancements series.

Since its establishment in 1885, Niagara Parks has remained a self-financed agency of the Ontario Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Sport, entrusted to preserve and protect the land surrounding Niagara Falls and the Niagara River. Today, Niagara Parks boasts gardens, a horticulture school, recreation, golf courses, restaurants, heritage and historic sites, gift shops and, of course, Niagara Falls. In short, natural landscapes, history, family fun, hiking, culinary delights, attractions, and adventure.

