Advancements to Explore Developments in Smart Content Creation on Upcoming Segment

JUPITER, Fla., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- An upcoming episode of Advancements with Ted Danson will focus on how AI is being used to uncover potential risks and brand inconsistencies in existing communications.

In this segment, viewers will learn about the inefficiency associated with traditional content workflows, which typically have many touchpoints and email hand-offs, making them vulnerable to security risks. The show will explore how Saifr® is using AI and technology to create solutions that foster collaboration between professionals.

Audiences will learn how the Saifr® Natural Language Processing (NLP) engine results in compliant materials that are created, reviewed, approved, and filed more efficiently, so companies can create compliant public communications more quickly.

"Saifr represents what's possible when you combine decades of accurate, industry-specific, expert-validated data with advanced AI models," said Vall Herard, Co-Founder and CEO of Saifr. "I'm excited to discuss the transformative potential of AI, including how our solutions are at the intersection of advancements in AI and helping financial services firms ultimately protect not only their businesses, but consumers too."

Spectators will see how access to millions of documents representing the work of regulatory and compliance experts, and thousands of content creators, is helping to mitigate regulatory and reputational risk.

"A human-machine partnership enables computers to do the monotonous tasks, freeing up humans to focus on the creative, interesting details," said Colin Ferguson, senior producer for the Advancements series. "We look forward to sharing this information on the show."

About Saifr®:

Saifr, a RegTech incubated by Fidelity Labs, streamlines and enriches the content creation and review process to help mitigate brand, reputational, and regulatory risk. Saifr leverages its unique access to millions of documents representing more than 20 years of work by thousands of marketing and compliance experts in various lines of business to create deep-learning AI models. Saifr's AI helps make content creation, approval, and filing processes easier, faster, less expensive, and more accurate.

For more information, visit: http://www.saifr.ai.

About Advancements and DMG Productions:

Advancements is an information-based educational television series that explores recent developments taking place across several industries and economies. Shining a light on important issues and topics impacting society today, the series features the cutting-edge improvements, state-of-the-art technologies, and innovative solutions responsible for shaping, molding, and transforming our world.

Backed by experts in various fields, DMG Productions is dedicated to education and advancement, and to consistently producing commercial-free, educational programming for viewers and networks.

For more information, please visit http://www.AdvancementsTV.com or call 866-496-4065.

