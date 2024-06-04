Advancements to Explore how a Truly Humane Shelter Model is Revolutionizing Animal Care

Learn how a new shelter design is mitigating distress and improving animal welfare.

JUPITER, Fla., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Advancements with Ted Danson will share how a new way of sheltering the most vulnerable – the pets who end up in shelters – is advancing the model of care in animal welfare.

This segment will highlight the relationship that people have had with animals throughout time. Audiences will learn how a heightened awareness surrounding the importance and impact of this connection between humans and animals has blossomed over the past 50 years, and how today, humans have become more tuned into this special relationship than ever before. However, at the same time, many pet shelters in America still use a model that was created in the 1800s with few advancements. The segment will explore the antiquated nature of animal sheltering, which often isolates animals in cages and kennels denying their fundamental need for freedom of movement, socialization, and play.

With a look at Suncoast Humane Society, viewers will learn about its mission to create a safe place where animals thrive despite being in an emergency shelter. The show will feature Suncoast Humane Society's innovative physical plant design, which is intended to mitigate distress and create an environment of hope and possibilities. Advancements will educate about the new animal welfare campus, which is designed around outdoor areas for play and activity, where dogs get to be dogs and cats get to be cats, instead of the shelter being a place for containment.

"It is beyond time for us all to do better for these pets, to challenge ourselves and to make real, sustainable change," said Maureen E. O'Nell, CEO of Suncoast Humane Society.

The segment will also explore the need to flip the current model of care on its head and to stop using kennels as a means to physically control animals, while it shares the importance of recognizing play and social engagement – a major reason behind why people love their dogs and cats so much. Audiences will see how embracing this model is helping to honor the true nature of animals.

"Animals provide so much love and comfort. They deserve to feel the same love and safety they bring to us. We look forward to sharing how Suncoast Humane Society is helping to create a natural space where animals get the protection and care they so desperately deserve," said Colin Ferguson, senior producer for the Advancements series.

Suncoast Humane Society has been a beacon of hope and care for animals in need since 1971. As a non-profit, no-kill organization without government support, Suncoast Humane Society helps pets and people live happier, healthier lives.

To continue its mission and expand its impact, the public phase of Suncoast Humane Society's Building the Future Capital Campaign is underway. This ambitious initiative will support the final construction of the new campus and will extend its lifesaving services.

For more information or to learn how you can join in Building the Future to make a lasting difference, visit: http://www.humane.org.

DMG Productions is dedicated to consistently producing exceptional educational programming for viewers and networks. Focused on the major innovations and advancements responsible for global progress today, its team of award-winning writers, directors, and producers go on location to discover and share how technology and innovation continue to drive the world forward.

Advancements is an information-based educational television series that explores recent developments taking place across several industries and economies. Shining a light on important issues and topics, the series features the cutting-edge improvements, state-of-the-art technologies, and innovative environmental and sustainable solutions responsible for shaping, molding, and transforming the world.

For more information, please visit http://www.AdvancementsTV.com or call 866-496-4065.

