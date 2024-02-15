Advancements to Explore how Renewable Energy is Aiding in the Transition to a Sustainable Future

Watch to learn about the latest developments in renewable energy production.

JUPITER, Fla., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- An upcoming segment of Advancements with Ted Danson will explore how innovations in regenerative agriculture are contributing to a more sustainable future.

Many developers in the energy sector fail to consider the number and degree of challenges involved in successfully designing and implementing a workable commercial scale sustainable strategy. In this segment, Advancements will explore how 3 Rivers Energy Partners (3RE) is helping businesses overcome these challenges. Viewers will see how 3RE's facilities use a natural process to create renewable energy, and how the byproduct of this is creating a nutrient-rich natural fertilizer that can be utilized to fertilize the surrounding farmland or can be made into an animal feed supplement.

"We are at the cusp of a transformative era, and we are thrilled to be working with like-minded companies to champion a new age of sustainability. Together, we're not just adapting to change; we're driving it, crafting a future where eco-conscious practices are at the core of every business decision," said John Rivers, CEO, 3 Rivers Energy Partners.

In addition, the show will explore how 3RE employs a top-down strategy that emphasizes communication and works to illuminate and address project hurdles, as well as opportunities: reducing potential risk. Audiences will learn how 3RE is then able to design a partnership strategy that accounts for all relevant design, build, operational and funding requirements.

"Regenerative agriculture practice helps local farms, spreading economic benefits into the surrounding communities. We are excited to share how the company is helping organizations transition into a more sustainable future," said Colin Ferguson, senior producer for the Advancements series.

About 3 Rivers Energy Partners:

3 Rivers Energy Partners (3RE) is a renewable energy company that specializes in the design, build, and operations of renewable natural gas projects. Its teams work to provide renewable energy solutions for organizations by utilizing existing bio-waste streams as feedstock for renewable energy sources, allowing organizations to lower their environmental impact and help return vital nutrients to the earth. 3RE takes renewable energy projects from idea to operation, empowering organizations to create a sustainable future.

Advancements is an information-based educational television series that explores recent developments taking place across several industries and economies. Shining a light on important issues and topics impacting society today, the series features the cutting-edge improvements, state-of-the-art technologies, and innovative solutions responsible for shaping, molding, and transforming our world.

Backed by experts in various fields, DMG Productions is dedicated to education and advancement, and to consistently producing commercial-free, educational programming for viewers and networks.

