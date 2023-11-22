Advancements to Explore Innovations in Next-generation Financial Application Technology

Learn how decentralized technology is improving financial opportunities across the globe.

JUPITER, Fla., Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- An upcoming episode of Advancements with Ted Danson will discover how developments in decentralized technologies are helping to build a better, more sustainable world.

Viewers will learn how, from the creation of domestic and cross-border payment systems to the development of the SORA decentralized economic system, SORAMITSU provides next-generation blockchain-based fintech solutions for enterprises, universities, and governments.

Audiences will discover how SORAMITSU helps central banks and other organizations design and launch next-generation financial applications, as the show explores Bakong – a recent collaboration between SORAMITSU and the National Bank of Cambodia, among other technology SORAMITSU has developed.

"Central banks have the stereotype of being very slow and shunning innovation, but our work with the National Bank of Cambodia shows that some central banks can not only adopt new technology, but can actually lead the creation of it. Bakong is a great example of what blockchain technology enables central banks to create—the future of money," said Makoto Takemiya, Group CEO and Co-Founder, SORAMITSU.

While touching on digital currency as a secure alternative to paper bank notes, Advancements will explore how Bakong's next-generation system promotes financial inclusion through a friendly, yet powerful application that enables users to do everything all in one place, and how the future of central bank systems can take advantage of decentralized blockchain technology to lay the foundation for the next generation financial system,

"Using a secure and standardized digital currency as a means of payment can increase trust and confidence in the payment system," said John Galvin, senior producer for the Advancements series. "We're excited to share this with viewers."

About SORAMITSU:

Soramitsu is an award-winning, global financial technology company with expertise in developing blockchain-based solutions for central banks, multilateral financial institutions, and decentralized crypto-economic ecosystems. Soramitsu's mission is to use blockchain to promote innovation and solve pressing societal challenges.

Utilizing blockchain, SORAMITSU has developed a digital currency for the National Bank of Cambodia, a closed-loop payment system for the University of Aizu in Japan, an identity verification system prototype for Bank Central Asia in Indonesia, SORAMITSU was a finalist in the Monetary Authority of Singapore CBDC Challenge, and participated in Asia-Pacific's first proof-of-concept test of a cross-border, multi-currency security settlement system using distributed ledger technology with the Asian Development Bank. SORAMITSU also conducted proof-of-concept tests with several major Japanese enterprises and is an active contributor to open-source projects. For more information, visit: soramitsu.co.jp.

About Advancements and DMG Productions:

Advancements is an information-based educational television series that explores recent developments taking place across several industries and economies. Shining a light on important issues and topics impacting society today, the series features the cutting-edge improvements, state-of-the-art technologies, and innovative solutions responsible for shaping, molding, and transforming our world.

Backed by experts in various fields, DMG Productions is dedicated to education and advancement, and to consistently producing commercial-free, educational programming for viewers and networks.

For more information, please visit http://www.AdvancementsTV.com or call 866-496-4065.

Media Contact

Sarah McBrayer, DMG Productions, 866-496-1065, [email protected], www.AdvancementsTV.com

SOURCE DMG Productions