Advancements to Explore Innovations in Personalized Care on An Upcoming Segment

Learn about recent developments in care for seniors and Veterans.

JUPITER, Fla., July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Advancements with Ted Danson will focus on improvements in care and services for seniors, low-income communities, and Veterans.

Viewers will learn how Signal Health Group's professional staff delivers the highest standards in home care nursing, therapies, and medical social work to help seniors and Veterans get the care they need. The show will explore how the company collaborates with physicians, hospitals, memory care homes, rehabilitation facilities, and the office of Veteran Affairs to provide vital care services when and where they're needed.

Audiences will hear how Signal Health Group aids with activities of daily living to provide seniors with independence and the ability to stay in their home for as long as possible. The segment will also share how Signal Health Group's deep commitment to the Veteran community extends beyond caregiving, via its non-profit Vets2Industry, which provides numerous resources to help Veterans journey into entrepreneurship.

"Signal Health Group founder, Hahn March, has shown an impressive commitment to the Veteran community. Each time I see what I think is the true depth of her commitment, Hahn always takes it one step further. This is an organization committed to making a real difference in the world, and I'm really happy to have the privilege to be a part of it," said Joel Stewart, Director of Franchise Growth & Development, Signal Health Group.

In addition, spectators will see how Signal Health Group's administrative staff coordinates and organizes required services, providing a personal and seamless experience.

"We look forward to sharing how from personal care and wellness to mental health and hospice, Signal Health Group provides the care and companionship needed to help the people live out their lives from the comfort of their homes," said Andrew Stuhl, senior producer for the Advancements series.

About Signal Health Group:

Signal health Group is a nationwide Senior Care franchise that provides non-medical, medical, and hospice services. Signal Health Group has a particular focus on helping those that are often overlooked in the Senior Care industry including those who are low income on Medicaid and Veterans who may struggle getting services through the Department of Veteran Affairs.

For more information, visit: http://www.signalhg.com.

About DMG and Advancements:

DMG Productions is dedicated to consistently producing exceptional educational programming for viewers and networks. Focused on the major innovations and advancements responsible for global progress today, its team of award-winning writers, directors, and producers go on location to discover and share how technology and innovation continue to drive the world forward.

Advancements is an information-based educational television series that explores recent developments taking place across several industries and economies. Shining a light on important issues and topics, the series features the cutting-edge improvements, state-of-the-art technologies, and innovative environmental and sustainable solutions responsible for shaping, molding, and transforming the world.

For more information, please visit http://www.AdvancementsTV.com or call 866-496-4065.

