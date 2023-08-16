Advancements to Explore Innovations in Sustainable Building and Construction

Learn how advances in technology are overcoming challenges in the construction industry.

JUPITER, Fla., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- An upcoming episode of Advancements with Ted Danson will focus on developments in environmentally sustainable construction applications and solutions.

In this episode, Advancements will explore current issues taking place in the construction industry, which accounts for roughly 36 percent of worldwide energy usage, and 40 percent of CO2 emissions. Audiences will hear why most infrastructure projects are delayed and go over budget, and how the unpredictable effects of ground instability and water ingress contribute to the root causes of cost and schedule overruns.

With a look at Geoform Systems Canada (Geoform), viewers will discover how innovation is paving the way for building a better, more sustainable world. Spectators will see how the company leverages GEOFORMING™ to plug leaks and make the ground safe and stable, preventing water disasters before, during and after construction, both above and below ground, facilitating the construction of long-lasting, affordable, and sustainable structures.

"Underneath every project lies a world of challenges that can delay timelines and stretch budgets. At Geoform Systems, we believe that shortcuts can lead to significant costs in terms of money, time, reputations, and even lives. Our mission is to transform the very foundation of a site, ensuring its safety and predictability. This way, projects stand firm, on time, and within budget," said Kayhan Zirhlioglu, CEO, Geoform Systems Canada.

In addition, the show will explore how Geoform delivers reliable and rapid remedies to overcome the unforeseen, so projects remain on track and result in long-lasting energy-efficient structures. From disaster recovery and planning to design, application of successful, and on-time/on-budget completed projects, audiences will learn how the Geoform team brings efficient, lasting, and total cost-effective results with collaboration, passion, and energy at every step of the process.

"We look forward to exploring how advances in technology and know-how are enabling effective and efficient turnkey ground improvement solutions for more predictable and sustainable constructing," said John Galvin, senior producer for the Advancements series.

About Geoform Systems:

Geoform Systems stands as a global leader in ground safety and stabilization. Committed to averting water-related challenges and ensuring soil stability, the company has set a benchmark in construction safety and efficiency. Its portfolio boasts innovative solutions with product bundles such as GeoPermaLoad, GeoSafeFill, GeoExcavate, and GeoRescue, each designed to address specific construction challenges and revolutionize soil, stone, and masonry stabilization.

For more information, visit: https://geoforming.com/.

About Advancements and DMG Productions:

Advancements is an information-based educational television series that explores recent developments taking place across several industries and economies. Shining a light on important issues and topics impacting society today, the series features the cutting-edge improvements, state-of-the-art technologies, and innovative solutions responsible for shaping, molding, and transforming our world.

Backed by experts in various fields, DMG Productions is dedicated to education and advancement, and to consistently producing commercial-free, educational programming for viewers and networks.

For more information, please visit http://www.AdvancementsTV.com or call 866-496-4065.

Media Contact

Sarah McBrayer, DMG Productions, 866-496-4065, [email protected], www.AdvancementsTV.com

SOURCE Advancements