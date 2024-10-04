Advancements to Explore Recent Innovations in Wellness Technologies

Learn how developments in science and technology are improving therapies and treatments.

JUPITER, Fla., Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Advancements with Ted Danson will focus on improvements in Rife therapy technologies on an upcoming segment.

Audiences will learn about Rife technology, which Royal Raymond Rife developed in the 1920s. The show will explore how the Rife machine uses low energy electromagnetic waves, similar to radio waves, to help improve health and wellness.

With a look at TrueRife – pioneers in rife frequency technology – the show will share how the company is helping to make Rife technology more accessible and user-friendly for everyone. Viewers will get a firsthand look at how the technology works and will hear from users who will share their experiences.

"By offering non-invasive solutions through frequency healing, we provide customers with the convenience of improving their health in the comfort of their homes," said Jake Daniels, President & CEO, TrueRife.

The segment will also explore some of the machine's benefits, which aim to decrease pain, improve sleep, increase energy, and boost performance, and how a substantial number of users employ the technology to support symptoms of Lyme Disease.

"TrueRife is dedicated to helping people achieve better health and well-being. We look forward to sharing how people have benefited from using this technology," said Ed Sullivan, senior producer for DMG Productions and the Advancements series.

About TrueRife:

Established in 2003, TrueRife is the world leader in Rife technology. Fueled by the desire to make frequency therapy accessible and easy to use, TrueRife continuously innovates for those who want to take ownership of their health. Our programmable PEMF devices make healing effortless, allowing you to recover while you sleep. Once you experience frequency therapy, you'll wish you'd started sooner.

For more information, visit: http://www.truerife.com.

About DMG and Advancements:

DMG Productions is dedicated to education and advancement, and to consistently producing commercial-free, educational programming for viewers and networks. Focused on the major innovations and advancements responsible for global progress today, its team of award-winning writers, directors, and producers go on location to discover and share how technology and innovation continue to drive the world forward.

Advancements is an information-based educational television series that explores recent developments taking place across several industries and economies. Shining a light on important issues and topics, the series features the cutting-edge improvements, state-of-the-art technologies, and innovative environmental and sustainable solutions responsible for shaping, molding, and transforming the world.

For more information, please visit http://www.AdvancementsTV.com or call 866-496-4065.

