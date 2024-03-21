Advances in Digitalization Presented at the 10th Annual Genedata Biopharma Partner Symposium

The Genedata Biopharma Partner Symposium has firmly established itself as a community platform to exchange pioneering work in digitalizing biopharma R&D and establishing best practices based on the Genedata software platform. Othmar Pfannes, Ph.D., CEO at Genedata Post this

During this unique interdisciplinary event at the interface between biopharma R&D and IT, participants gained valuable insights through scientific presentations, demos, and posters focused on innovative applications such as novel molecular formats (e.g., multispecifics, ADCs, TCRs, CARs, AAVs, RNA vaccines), advanced screening technologies, MS-based multi-attribute methods (MAM), NGS-based adventitious virus detection, molecular patient profiling, and automation and data FAIRification in biopharmaceutical R&D.

This year the importance of building a corporate culture of data quality across organizations was a special focus and the subject of a dedicated panel discussion featuring research directors and principal scientists from leading biopharma.

"The Genedata Biopharma Partner Symposium has firmly established itself as a community platform to exchange pioneering work in digitalizing biopharma R&D and establishing best practices based on the Genedata software platform. The record participation this year underscores the leading position of the Genedata Biopharma Platform within the biopharma industry," said Othmar Pfannes, Ph.D., CEO of Genedata. "We are extremely proud to facilitate this unique assembly of leading experts, fostering a community that thrives on shared knowledge and collaboration. We eagerly anticipate next year's symposium in the USA, where we will continue our journey towards advancing biopharma R&D globally."

Editorial Note: The following were among the presentations at the 10th Genedata Biopharma Partner Symposium:

Pfizer: Evolution of the Genedata Biologics Ecosystem at Pfizer: RNA and Beyond

Novartis: Genedata Expressionist at the Biologics Research Center, Novartis Basel: Automating and Digitalizing MS Analytics

AstraZeneca: Embracing Change: Digitalizing Antibodies, Cell & Gene Therapies, and More at AstraZeneca

AbbVie: AbbVie Digitalization Journey with Genedata

GSK: GSK's Automated HT Expression Platform

Janssen: NGS Implementation for Adventitious Virus Detection – from Investigation to Quality Control

Merck: AI-Based Digital Pathology Image Classification

Sanofi: Genedata Biologics at the Center of Sanofi's Large Molecules Research

Boehringer Ingelheim: From Sequences to Insights: Genetic Characterization of Cell Lines Using NGS

Roche: Customized Activity Development for Routine Leachables Analysis: A Case Study in the Hyphenated & Special Technology at Roche

UCB: Peptide Mapping for the Masses: Rolling Out Data Processing to Less Experienced Users

Servier: Efficient Analysis of Drug Combination in Oncology Therapeutic Discovery

Ferring: A Lean and Smart Approach for Setting Up an Antibody Development Platform

Genmab: High-Dimensional Analysis of Cell Paint Data in Genedata Screener

Immatics: Leveraging Genedata Biologics in the Discovery and Characterization of TCRs for Adoptive Cell Therapy

Sartorius: Integration of Genedata Bioprocess with CellCelector for Increasing Automation and Throughput in Sartorius' CLD Platform

Charles River: Novel Analysis Methodology Using Genedata Screener to Understand Neuronal Phenotypes on Multi-electrode Array (MEA)

About Genedata

Genedata transforms data into intelligence with innovative software solutions that incorporate extensive biopharma R&D domain knowledge. Multinational biopharmaceutical organizations and cutting-edge biotechs around the globe rely on Genedata to digitalize and automate data-rich and complex R&D processes. From early discovery all the way to the clinic, Genedata solutions help maximize the ROI in R&D expenditure. Founded in 1997, Genedata is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland with additional offices in Boston, London, Munich, San Francisco, Singapore, and Tokyo.

http://www.genedata.com

LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube

Contact

Allison Kurz

Genedata

Public Relations

[email protected]

Disclaimer

The statements in this press release that relate to future plans, events or performance are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including risks associated with uncertainties related to contract cancellations, developing risks, competitive factors, uncertainties pertaining to customer orders, demand for products and services, development of markets for the Company's products and services. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to release publicly the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

All product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

SOURCE Genedata