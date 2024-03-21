Advances in Digitalization Presented at the 10th Annual Genedata Biopharma Partner Symposium

Leading scientific, IT, and business innovators in the biopharma industry showcased how they are automating and digitalizing their R&D processes with the Genedata Biopharma Platform
BASEL, Switzerland, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Genedata, the leading provider of enterprise software solutions for biopharmaceutical R&D, today announced the successful conclusion of the 10th Annual Genedata Biopharma Partner Symposium, held over 2 days from March 6–7, 2024 in Basel, Switzerland. This year's event marked the tenth year of bringing together Genedata customers to share best practices and demonstrate how they increase efficiency and productivity across entire organizations by leveraging the Genedata Biopharma Platform.
Over 200 scientists and IT professionals attended the invitation-only symposium. Attendees included representatives from major biopharma companies such as Pfizer, Novartis, AstraZeneca, AbbVie, GSK, Bayer, Janssen, Merck, Sanofi, Boehringer Ingelheim, Amgen, Gilead, Roche, Daiichi Sankyo, Novo Nordisk, UCB, Servier, Ferring, together with renowned biotechs including Genmab, Bicycle Therapeutics, Immatics, as well as CROs and CDMOs such as Sartorius, Sandoz, Novozymes, and Charles River.
During this unique interdisciplinary event at the interface between biopharma R&D and IT, participants gained valuable insights through scientific presentations, demos, and posters focused on innovative applications such as novel molecular formats (e.g., multispecifics, ADCs, TCRs, CARs, AAVs, RNA vaccines), advanced screening technologies, MS-based multi-attribute methods (MAM), NGS-based adventitious virus detection, molecular patient profiling, and automation and data FAIRification in biopharmaceutical R&D.
This year the importance of building a corporate culture of data quality across organizations was a special focus and the subject of a dedicated panel discussion featuring research directors and principal scientists from leading biopharma.
"The Genedata Biopharma Partner Symposium has firmly established itself as a community platform to exchange pioneering work in digitalizing biopharma R&D and establishing best practices based on the Genedata software platform. The record participation this year underscores the leading position of the Genedata Biopharma Platform within the biopharma industry," said Othmar Pfannes, Ph.D., CEO of Genedata. "We are extremely proud to facilitate this unique assembly of leading experts, fostering a community that thrives on shared knowledge and collaboration. We eagerly anticipate next year's symposium in the USA, where we will continue our journey towards advancing biopharma R&D globally."
Editorial Note: The following were among the presentations at the 10th Genedata Biopharma Partner Symposium:
Pfizer: Evolution of the Genedata Biologics Ecosystem at Pfizer: RNA and Beyond
Novartis: Genedata Expressionist at the Biologics Research Center, Novartis Basel: Automating and Digitalizing MS Analytics
AstraZeneca: Embracing Change: Digitalizing Antibodies, Cell & Gene Therapies, and More at AstraZeneca
AbbVie: AbbVie Digitalization Journey with Genedata
GSK: GSK's Automated HT Expression Platform
Janssen: NGS Implementation for Adventitious Virus Detection – from Investigation to Quality Control
Merck: AI-Based Digital Pathology Image Classification
Sanofi: Genedata Biologics at the Center of Sanofi's Large Molecules Research
Boehringer Ingelheim: From Sequences to Insights: Genetic Characterization of Cell Lines Using NGS
Roche: Customized Activity Development for Routine Leachables Analysis: A Case Study in the Hyphenated & Special Technology at Roche
UCB: Peptide Mapping for the Masses: Rolling Out Data Processing to Less Experienced Users
Servier: Efficient Analysis of Drug Combination in Oncology Therapeutic Discovery
Ferring: A Lean and Smart Approach for Setting Up an Antibody Development Platform
Genmab: High-Dimensional Analysis of Cell Paint Data in Genedata Screener
Immatics: Leveraging Genedata Biologics in the Discovery and Characterization of TCRs for Adoptive Cell Therapy
Sartorius: Integration of Genedata Bioprocess with CellCelector for Increasing Automation and Throughput in Sartorius' CLD Platform
Charles River: Novel Analysis Methodology Using Genedata Screener to Understand Neuronal Phenotypes on Multi-electrode Array (MEA)
