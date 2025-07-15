2025 AAEA annual meeting track session

MILWAUKEE, July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 2025 AAEA Annual Meeting Track Session sponsored by AAEA's Econometrics Section, "Advances in Econometric and Applied Economics Modeling for Environmental and Behavioral Analysis" will showcases advances in econometric and economic modeling and their applications in agricultural and applied economics. The first paper developes global spatial difference-in-differences models and apply the models to study the impact of ultra-low emissions from coal power plants on air pollution in China. The second analyzes consumer boycotts in Korean food markets, offering insights into market resilience and public responses to environmental challenges. The third examines land use dynamics and the optimal portfolio of forest-driven ecosystem assets in the Appalachian mountains, emphasizing forests' role as carbon sinks. The fourth tests the "knife-edge" effect in choice experiments under strict consequentiality conditions, contributing to the understanding of incentive compatibility in stated preference methods. These studies demonstrate the importance of extending and improving econometric techniques to address complex environmental and consumer behavior issues, ultimately informing policy decisions and future research directions.

Presentations in this session:

Global Spatial Difference-in-Differences Techniques: Estimators and Applications

Shanxia Sun, Shanghai University

Loyalty vs. Morality: The Tale of Two Boycotts

Yunsun Park, Mississippi State University

Land Use Dynamics and Carbon Sequestration: A Portfolio Analysis of Appalachian Forest

Seong Yun, Mississippi State University

The Role of Strict Consequentiality in Choice Experiments: A Test of the Knife-Edge Effect

Samiul Haque, University of Florida

This session will take place on July 28 from 10:00 am 11:30 am in the Sheraton Denver Downtown Hotel in the room Directors Row I.

